The Liberty Eagles outscored Spotsylvania’s boys basketball team by 22 points over the final 15 minutes Thursday to pull away for a 71-42 victory at home in Bealeton.
The Eagles led only 40-33 with about three minutes remaining in the third quarter, but they finished on a 31-9 run en route to boosting their record to 4-3.
“The key was to enter each quarter like it was a new game and just forget about what happened in the previous one,” Liberty’s Tre’Von White said.
White finished with 10 points while Derrick Brookes had 18 and Hunter Humphries had 11.
“I feel like the key was the bench,” Brooks said. “They came in and gave the team and crowd energy.”
The Eagles built a 30-20 lead by halftime before composing a 24-7 run in the fourth quarter.
Previously, Tuesday, Liberty lost at home to Millbrook 61-60 despite a career-high 29 points from Brooks. The Eagles led 60-59 with about one minute remaining, but the Pioneers made a layup with 23 seconds left for a one-point lead.
Then Brooks drew a foul with less than a second remaining, but he missed both free throws and Millbrook held on for the slim win.
“Things like missing free throws happens,” Frazer said. “The most important thing is that everybody was proud of the way Derrick played.
“I really liked how our team was looking for him,” Frazer said.
Coy Shepard finished with 12 points and White had seven. They helped the Eagles build a 40-32 halftime lead after finishing the first quarter with a 17-15 advantage. Liberty also led by only two entering the fourth period, 53-51.
Brentsville girls basketball 40, Fauquier 35
The Brentsville Tigers continued their undefeated start to the girls basketball season Thursday with a 40-35 victory over Fauquier at home in Warrenton.
Cai Smith led them with 10 points to boot their record to 6-0 while dropping the Falcons to 3-3. Gabby Garrison and Alden Yergey added nine points each while Sara Pell had six and Cara Vollmer had five as the Tigers built a 20-14 lead by halftime.
For Fauquier Tia Minor had 10 points, Skylar Furr had nine, Makayla Foddrell had six and Skye Corum had five. Minor and Furr made two 3-pointers apiece.
Tandem Friends boys basketball 62, Wakefield 51
Despite Alejandro Ford’s seven 3-pointers Tuesday, the Wakefield Owls lost to Tandem Friends’ boys basketball team 62-51 at home in The Plains.
Ford finished with 25 points and Brennan Whittington had 18, including four of Wakefield’s 11 3-pointers, but the Owls’ record fell to 1-5. Toby Rafferty added six points.
Ford made four 3-pointers in the third quarter alone to close the Owls’ deficit to 41-40 after they trailed 29-25 at halftime, but Tandem Friends finished on a 21-11
