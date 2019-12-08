The Kettle Run Cougars gave their 23-year-old head coach the first win of his career Friday by beating Brentsville’s boys basketball team 66-58 at home.
So Coach Christian Yancey’s record improved to 1-1 thanks to four double-figure scorers, including 15 points from senior Garrett Trimble. Freshman Jordan Tapscott added 13 points by making all three of the Cougars’ 3-pointers after coming off the bench. Seniors Jonathan Keen and Drew Tapscott also had 10 points apiece.
For Brentsville, Ryan Stevens had 18 points, Bronco Deeds had 12, Kylan Cheney had nine and Xavier Alexander had eight, with the later two players coming off the bench. Stevens also had 12 rebounds while Alexander and Deeds had four each.
Cheney added five steals and matched Deeds with three assists, while contributing two steals each were Stevens and Deeds.
Liberty boys basketball 49, Woodgrove 47
Trailing by one point with 7 seconds remaining in the fourth quarter Friday, Russell Morton made a 3-pointer to give the Liberty Eagles a 49-47 victory over Woodgrove’s boys basketball team during the consolation final of the LoCoSports Tip-Off Tournament at Loudoun County High.
“I always dream of these types of shots and it felt good when I caught it,” said Morton, whose team improve to 2-1. “I just knew it was going in.”
Tre White assisted the winning 3-pointer to help Morton finish with 17 points.
The Eagles led 40-33 entering the fourth quarter, but they missed a few free throws before the Wolverines made a pair with 23 seconds remaining to take a 47-46 lead. But that only set up Morton’s winning shot after the Eagles had trailed 10-6 in the first quarter and entered halftime in a 22-22 tie.
White finished with eight points and Derrick Brooks had seven while Dakota Lindsay had six. So Liberty won only one day after failing to score 23 points Thursday for the first time in at least 16 years during a 61-22 loss to Loudoun County.
Kettle Run wins 3-way swim dual
Nathan Kim and Erin Kerrigan each had a hand in winning four races Friday to help the Kettle Run Cougars sweep a boys and girls three-way swim dual at the Manassas Park Community Center pool.
Kerrigan earned a state berth in the process, as well as one of Kettle Run’s five region-qualifying times. So the Cougars beat Millbrook’s girls 172-95, Culpeper’s girls 189-81, Millbrook’s boys 153-95 and Culpeper’s boys 171-86.
Kerrigan swam a Class 4 state-qualifying time of 5 minutes, 17.43 seconds in the 500-yard freestyle while also winning the 200 free in a Region 4C-standard time of 2:02.24. She also won the 200 medley relay with Abigail McFall, Megan Fallin and Kaitlyn Soldon in 2:03.64 (region cut)and won the 200 free relay with McFall, Gemma Flook and Soldon in 1:53.67.
Nathan Kim’s region-qualifying times came during victories in the 50 free (23.11) and 100 free (51.79). Kim also joined Mark Fallin, Ben Adams and Richard Cruger to win the 400 free relay (3:44.80) while Kim, Fallin, Parker Saville and Luka Baines won the 200 medley relay (1:53.25).
Also winning for Kettle Run’s boys were Adams in the 200 free (1:57.82) and 500 free (5:21.53), Fallin in the 100 backstroke (1:02.05) and Henry Thomas in the 100 breaststroke (1:13.90).
Winning for Kettle Run’s girls were Megan Fallin in the 100 butterfly (1:05.81), Soldon in the 100 free (1:04.81), Natalie Fahey in the 50 free (28.25) and 100 back (1:14.42), and McFall in the 100 breast (1:20.47).
Highland girls basketball 61, Anacostia 34
Abby Soltys scored a career-high 25 points Friday to help the Highland Hawks extend their winning streak to 20 games with a 61-34 victory over Anacostia’s girls basketball team on the road in Potomac, Maryland, during the St. Andrews Holiday Tournament.
The Hawks have a 4-1 record this season after a subsequent loss Saturday to St. Andrews, 82-48, in the tournament title game, but they entered their 2019-20 schedule with a 16-game winning streak that included the 2018-19 VISAA Division II state tournament final.
Soltys was a sophomore point guard on that state championship team, often setting up opportunities for her older sister, Kayla Soltys, who graduated as Highland’s second-leading career scorer and the 2018-19 D-II state Player of the Year. So in Abby Soltys’ fourth game playing without her sister this season she scored more points than ever before, adding 10 rebounds, four assists and three steals.
Megan Kirby followed with 18 points Friday while McKenzie Andrwes had nine and Gabby Brisbin had seven. Brisbin also had 14 rebounds while Andrews had nine, and adding four assists each were Kirby and Brisbin.
The Hawks led 13-7 in the first quarter and by only one point early in the second quarter before composing a 24-0 run that extended into the third period.
Previously, Tuesday, Highland defeated Covenant 59-31 on the road in Charlottesville. The Hawks led only 10-7 at the end of the first quarter before using a 31-10 run for a 41-17 halftime lead. They made 6 of 7 3-pointers in that second quarter and finished the first half with only one turnover.
“Our ladies came out and put together a strong defensive game that charged our offense,” Highland coach Diana Martinez said. “Offensively, we did a good job finding the open player and knocking down our shots.”
Kirby finished with 20 points while Soltys had 18, Andrews had 11 and Caite Leake had 10. Kirby and Soltys each made four 3-pointers while Gabby Brisbin led Highland with eight assists. Kriby added seven assists while Soltys had five steals and Brisbin had three.
Adding seven rebounds apiece were Soltys and Brisbin, while Kirby and Andrews had six each.
“Our rebounding continues to improve,” Martinez said, “and our staff is loving seeing our ladies transfer practice drills [and] habits into live play.”
