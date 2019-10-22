Liberty extended its school-record winning streak to 16 by beating Culpeper 4-1 during the semifinals of the Northwestern District field hockey tournament.
The Eagles (16-0) took control very early as Daphne Daymude translated a Gretchen Thomas pass into the game’s first goal less than three minutes into the first half. They made it 2-0 with 9 minutes, 38 seconds remaining in the half when the passing duo of Daymude and Thomas set up a Regan Keys score. Daymude then struck again with 75 seconds left for a 3-0 advantage.
In the second half, Abby Keller gave Liberty a 4-0 lead only four minutes after halftime.
Culpeper’s lone score came with 16:28 to play courtesy of Sydney Bowyer.
“We controlled most of the possession of the game, but they did have a few breaks into the circle,” Liberty coach Katie Norman said. “We had many shots on goal but hit [them] wide.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.