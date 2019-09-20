Nick Shadyac began thinking about overtime Friday after Heritage scored a touchdown with 69 seconds remaining in the fourth quarter.
So did his Fauquier Falcons’ head coach, Karl Buckwalter, and likely most of the people at the Pride’s football field in Leesburg.
But Kyle Dargis was among the minority.
With Fauquier still leading by one point after Heritage’s late touchdown, Dargis didn’t take the Pride’s extra point kick for granted. Instead, he slipped between a pair of Heritage linemen, leapt into the backfield and blocked the potential tying kick by Justin Rodriguez.
That sustained the Falcons’ narrow lead and effectively clinched a rare victory for Fauquier, 14-13.
“I really didn’t want to go into overtime,” Dargis said later. “I just put everything into that block because we had been fighting for so long – all four quarters – and it was time for the game to stop right then and there.”
So Dargis, Shadyac and their special teams unit ran toward the sideline to rejoice with their teammates after the block.
“That was one of the last things I thought was going to happen,” Shadyac said. “It was the hypest thing ever.”
Except, perhaps, for the Falcons’ celebration last week, when they broke a 13-game losing streak with a 32-0 win over Brentsville. That victory felt like redemption after a 0-10 record in 2018, but Fauquier ended an even longer streak Friday against Heritage (1-2). The Falcons (2-1) won consecutive games for the first time since October of 2015.
“Haven’t felt this in a while. It means a lot,” said Shadyac, a senior running back and defensive back. “Our chemistry is 10 times better than it ever was since I’ve been at this school. Everyone gets along and nobody turns on each other like last year.”
The 2018 Falcons failed to win a game for only the third time in program history, matching a 0-10 record in 1980 and rivaling a 0-9-1 mark in 1967.
“After last year, you go through the offseason and you have all these bottled up emotions,” said Dargis, a senior defensive lineman. “Everyone’s saying you can’t play football.
“Unless you were on the team last year, you don’t understand what we went through, and how hard we fought each game,” he said. “We didn’t just lounge around.”
Nonetheless, four-year coach Joe Prince resigned following the 2018 season with an 11-29 record at Fauquier. Then Buckwalter, a long-time Dominion coach, replaced him.
Buckwalter’s tenure began with a 31-0 loss to Loudoun County, but the Falcons have since won back-to-back games to already match their win total from a 2-8 season in 2017.
“Coach Buck came in here and said the one thing we were going to do is change,” Dargis said. “So this is the proof that there is really change. This win is going to roll through the community and they’re going to show the support I know they have deep down in their hearts.”
If Fauquier unexpectedly finishes this season with a record above .500 for the first time since 2012, its defense will likely lead the way. The Falcons’ sluggish offense Friday helped give Heritage a significant time-of-possession advantage, but the Pride’s offense still amassed only seven points over the first 45 minutes, never leading in the game.
“We earned this win,” Buckwalter said. “It wasn’t a fluke thing. We were shutting them down the whole game.”
Fauquier, however, finally showed some defensive weakness during the final 3 minutes of the game, allowing a 68-yard touchdown drive. Alexander Kovacs narrowed Heritage’s deficit to 14-13 with a 1-run touchdown run after quarterback Brandon Lofton complete 4 of 5 passes on the drive for 65 yards.
“We hit on some stuff that was there all night long,” Pride coach Joe Cockerham said of his passing game. “We just couldn’t hit it consistently.”
Lofton completed 15 of 25 passes in the game, but he also had a pair of fourth-quarter interceptions (by Shadyac and Stirling Ellis) against a Fauquier secondary that often fared well in single-coverage situations after the Falcons switched from zone defense early in the first quarter to soft man coverage.
“Our whole defensive game plan went out the window in the first three minutes,” Buckwalter said. “But the kids adjusted. … If your kids don’t believe in what you’re doing, then it’s all out the window.”
Fauquier changed its defensive approach after running back Omari Cornwall carried the ball on 10 of Heritage’s first 11 plays in the first quarter. That possession, however, ended with a turnover-on-downs at the Falcons’ 20-yard line thanks to consecutive tackles at the line of scrimmage by Dargis.
He also finished the night with three tackles-for-loss while defensive lineman Bobby Slater had two sacks.
“They’re two big, long, rangy, strong kids that can run,” Buckwalter said. “And they’re physical. They’re mean, tough kids.”
Senior linebacker Jack Gilliam added three tackles-for-loss, including a sack, as well as a forced fumble.
“He’s one of those personalities that’s always energetic, along with Hershel Rinker,” Dargis said. “So even when [Heritage scored] with 90 seconds left, those are the guys that are screaming, ‘Hey, we’ve got this. Keep your heads up.’”
Their encouragement helped motive Dargis to block the decisive extra point kick with Fauquier’s defense using an overload rush on the right side to pressure Heritage’s special teams unit.
“They played their ass off,” Cockerham said of the Falcons. “They just physically played harder. … We couldn’t match their intensity.”
So Fauquier’s defense has allowed only 24 points over three games, even with that 31-0 loss to Loudoun County because the Raiders scored two touchdowns on Fauquier turnovers in that game.
The Falcons’ offense didn’t commit any turnovers against Heritage, but it amassed only 178 yards, created six punts and twice turned the ball over on downs.
Most of the Falcons’ big plays came on scrambles from quarterback J.T. Diehl. He often side-stepped, spun and stiff-armed his way out of trouble to finish with 82 yards on 13 carries, but he also had only 28 yards on 4-for-12 passing.
Shadyac, meanwhile, scored the first points of the game on a 10-yard touchdown run with 9 minutes, 32 seconds remaining in the second quarter by redirecting a dive play from up the middle to the right sideline. But he still finished with only 59 yards on 18 carries and scored Fauquier’s only offensive touchdown of the night.
In fact, similar to the Falcons, Heritage’s defense has allowed only 18 points over three games. The Pride lost its Week One game 6-0 to Riverside before beating Kettle Run 14-6 last week.
“That’s been kind of the gist of our season,” Cockerham said. “We play well on defense, but we’ve got to get our offense figured out. And I’m the offensive coordinator, so that’s my fault.”
Thus, in a battle of two solid defensive units, special teams fittingly determined the outcome. Not only did Dargis block an extra point attempt, Shadyac scored a critical touchdown via an 85-yard kickoff return with 4:52 remaining in the second quarter, and Diehl then kicked the winning extra point.
That scoring sequence marked the end of an odd offensive outburst during the second period. Fauquier and Heritage combined to score 21 points in the span of 4:40.
Following Shadyac’s rushing touchdown, the Pride drove 64 yards to score with a 24-yard touchdown pass from Lofton to Maxwell Jannes that tied the score 7-7. But Shadyac returned the ensuing kickoff for a touchdown, initially running up the middle of the field before breaking toward the left sideline, untouched by any Heritage defender.
“That dude’s so fast,” Dargis said of Shadyac. “He’s the type of player we love to have on the field because he brings those special plays.”
Shadyac also finished with two pass breakups and a fumble recovery as a defensive back, in addition to the interception he returned for 17 yards.
“He’s fun to watch,” Buckwalter said. “Isn’t he?”
