Fauquier High School's Cassidy Scott after winning the 1600-meter race at a May 18, 2022 track meet

 Fauquier Times Staff Photo by Coy Ferrell

Fauquier junior Cassidy Scott placed fourth out of 165 runners Saturday in the Pole Green Cross Country Classic in Mechanicsville.

She navigated the 5,000-meter course in 18 minutes, 43.3 seconds. Reese Dalton of Charlottesville's The Covenant School was the titlist at 17:59.7. Scott's finish helped lead the Falcons to eighth in the team standings in the 20-school field.

