Fauquier junior Cassidy Scott placed fourth out of 165 runners Saturday in the Pole Green Cross Country Classic in Mechanicsville.
She navigated the 5,000-meter course in 18 minutes, 43.3 seconds. Reese Dalton of Charlottesville's The Covenant School was the titlist at 17:59.7. Scott's finish helped lead the Falcons to eighth in the team standings in the 20-school field.
Fauquier finished with 257 points, one behind Brentsville. Lynchburg's Pacers Homeschool and Deep Run both had 97 points, but Pacers won based on the better finish by its No. 6 runner.
Kiki Wine was the second Fauquier finisher in 29th in 20:53.4, with Mackensie Hodul (61st, 21:42.3), Meme Merchant (97th, 22:46.7), Kayana Frisk (107th, 23:06.4), Nora Waide (136th, 224:03.1) and Josie Strickland (139th, 24:11.8) were among the Falcons' top seven entries.
Liberty Eagle Kayla Lopez ran to the 43rd position in 21:18.4. She was the lone Liberty entry in the race.
On the boys side, Fauquier's boys placed 21st out of 29 squads with 457 points to Liberty's 25th at 612. Clover Hill was the easy winner 116-190, over Grassfield.
Falcon Nick Warren was the first county boy, taking 53rd in 17:47.7, while Cole Hoffman was the top Liberty entry at 17:58.6 for 61st. Eagle teammate Aidan Neidich took 70th at 18:06.4). Mills Godwin's Berkley Nance won the 225-member boys race in 15:41.3.
Other Falcons were Josh Burke (84th, 18:17.9), Sam Paccassi (104th, 18:39.5). James Lawrence (118th, 118:51.0), Colin Ashby (105th, 18:51), Joe Frisk (123rd, 18:53.8) and Andrew Mosman (135th, 19:09.9).
Liberty's top seven also included Joseph Weirsky (166th, 19:34.0), Peter Rummel (186th, 20:10.1), Ayden Demko (202nd, 21:14.1), Josh Shumate (210th, 21:29.3) and Jackson Arnold (218th, 22:38.9).
