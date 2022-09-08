Only subscribers with PAID Print or E-Edition subscriptions enter here to gain access. If you are not a Current Paid subscriber do not go through this portal. Please return to the subscription page to purchase one of our offers. Thank you!
Fauquier placed fifth in both the girls and boys divisions in a cross country relay event Sept. 1 at Patrick Henry High School in Ashland.
Rather than everyone completing a 5,000-meter course as individuals, schools entered five runners, each tackling a 2,000-meter leg with total combined time.
The Falcon girls “A” team placed fifth out of 25 schools in 40 minutes, 44 seconds. Deep Run’s “A” unit was the winner at 38:02 ahead of Hanover (39:16), Louisa (40:11) and Midlothian (40:15).
Fauquier junior Cassidy Scott recorded the top individual girls leg of 7:02 out of 125 runners, nine seconds faster than the next best female competitor.
Peter Paccassi paced the Falcon boys “A” squad; he was fifth among 155 runners in 6:04. Fauquier’s combined time was 33:29. St. Christopher’s (32:35), Godwin (32:43), Patrick Henry (33:17) and Deep Run (33:25) were the top four boys units.
Kiki Wine (tie 13th, 7:48), Meme Merchant (tie 41st, 8:19), Mackenzie Hodul (tie 41st, 8:19) and Natalie Philllips (79th, 9:14), completed the girls quintet. Nick Warren (tie 31st, 6:48), Colin Ashby (tie 31st, 6:48), Sam Paccassi (37th, 6:50) and Josh Burke (38th, 6:52) were the other Falcon boys.
Fauquier’s boys “B” group combined to take 10th. Julian Major (46th, 6:57), Joe Frisk (tie 53rd, 7:04), Evan Hunter (tie 53rd, 7:04) James Lawrence (tie 68th, 7:12) and Reese Brown (tie 68th, 7:12) formed that team.
Fauquier’s girls “B” squad of Kayana Frisk (68th, 8:49), Nora Waide (69th, 8:50), Seneca Scott (117th, 10:26), Natalie Halbrook (119th, 10:32) and Lauren Fitzsimmons (123rd, 11:21) finished 23rd at 49:57.
Liberty, Kettle Run compete at Central Invitational
Kettle Run and Liberty opened their seasons Aug. 27 at the Central Cross Country Invitational in Woodstock.
Kettle Run’s girls placed fifth of 13 scoring teams with 174 points, with Liberty sixth of 18 entries on the boys side with 187 and Kettle Run eighth at 204. James Wood took the girls title with 38 points, with Handley topping the boys field at 57.
Liberty’s Cole Hoffman had the best local finish of the meet, taking seventh of 126 boys runners in 16:43 over the three-mile course. Kettle Run’s Owen Mullins was close in ninth at 16:50.
Joining Hoffman in the top five for Liberty were Owen Rogers (18th, 17:41), Aidan Neidich (35th, 18:21), Joseph Weirsky (18:31) and Ayden Demko (20:20).
Kettle Run’s next four behind Mullins were Tyler Young (20th, 17:49), Carson Bowen (47th, 18:48), Owen Keathley (19:02) and Jack Griffin (19:09).
The top five Kettle Run girls were Abigail Garner (17th, 20:57), Sarah Martin (29th, 22:04), Kelly Dever (23:13), Alyssa Julaton (23:22) and Ellen Busby (25:54).
On the girls side, Liberty’s Kayla Lopez ran to 16th among 99 girls as the Eagles’ lone finisher. Her time was 20:40.
