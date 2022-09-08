g 1600m_Fauquier_Cassidy Scott-4_20220518.jpg

Fauquier High School's Cassidy Scott after winning the 1600-meter race at a May 18, 2022 track meet

Fauquier placed fifth in both the girls and boys divisions in a cross country relay event Sept. 1 at Patrick Henry High School in Ashland.

Rather than everyone completing a 5,000-meter course as individuals, schools entered five runners, each tackling a 2,000-meter leg with total combined time.

