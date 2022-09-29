Last Saturday was a postseason preview for many of Virginia’s top cross country runners.
They got a chance to compete at Oatlands Plantation, south of Leesburg, the site of the Class 4, 5 and 6 state championships on Nov. 12. The quality of competition at the Oatlands Invitational provided also drew teams from four other states.
Fauquier and Kettle Run sent their teams, and once again Fauquier sophomore Cassidy Scott was county leader at the finish line. She faced off against 550 other runners over the sometimes difficult 5,000-meter course and took fifth in 18 minutes, 47 seconds.
Scott was the second fastest Class 4 runner behind Western Albemarle’s Sadie Adams, who took second in 18:18. Herndon’s Gillian Bushee won in 18:14.
Scott’s effort led Fauquier to 30th of 79 teams in the final standings. The Falcons finished with 972 points, with Thomas Wootton (Rockville, Md.) edging Western Albemarle, 213-216, for the team trophy. Kettle Run’s girls took 66th with 972 points.
Joining Scott were Kiki Wine (154th, 21:26), Mackenzie Hodul (250th, 22:21), Meme Merchant (321st, 23:06) and Kayana Frisk (322nd, 23:06).
Abigail Garner (188th, 21:50) was the first Kettle Run runner. Maria Gaytan (280th, 22:43), Sara Martin (352nd, 23:19), Alyssa Julatron (393rd, 23:52) and Emily Dever (434th, 24:41) rounded the Cougars’ top five.
On the boys side, the Falcons ranked 43rd out of 92 teams, finishing with 1,210 points, while Kettle Run was 74th at 1,801. Blacksburg was the easy winner with 200 points.
Leading Fauquier was Peter Paccassi, who took a strong 37th out of 640 runners in 16:44. Nick Warren (141st, 17:43), Josh Burke (33rd, 18:44), Sam Paccassi (365th, 19:01) and Colin Ashby (383rd, 19:08) were other scoring Falcons.
Owen Mullins (101st,17:25) topped the Kettle Run list ahead of Brady Leitenburger (155th, 17:50), Owen Keathley (521st, 19:46), Sebastian Gaytan (521st, 19:56) and Aiden Hill (564th, 20:24).
The county’s best sub-varsity performance came from the Fauquier boys upper junior varsity. The Falcons took eighth of 44 squads with three finishers among the top 30 out of 372 runners. Julian Major (20th, 18:55), Evan Hunter (27th, 19:14) and Reese Brown (29th, 19:16) led the way.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.