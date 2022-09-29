b 400m_Fauquier_Colin Ashby_20220429.jpg

Fauquier track and cross country athlete Colin Ashby competes at an April 29, 2022 meet at Falcon Field.

 Fauquier Times Staff Photo by Coy Ferrell

Last Saturday was a postseason preview for many of Virginia’s top cross country runners.

They got a chance to compete at Oatlands Plantation, south of Leesburg, the site of the Class 4, 5 and 6 state championships on Nov. 12. The quality of competition at the Oatlands Invitational provided also drew teams from four other states.

