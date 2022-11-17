Fauquier harrier Cassidy Scott is used to winning. This time second place was also prestigious.
The Falcon junior was runner-up at Saturday’s Class 4 state meet at the 5,000-meter Oatlands Plantation course near Leesburg. Jefferson Park junior Zoie Lamanna won the title by 22 seconds over Scott, who took the silver medal in 19 minutes, six seconds.
Fauquier senior Peter Paccassi finished 14th among the 100 entries to earn an all-state medal. He finished in 16 minutes, 58 seconds. Both he and Scott were the lone county qualifiers in their respective races.
“Those two young people did an outstanding job,” Fauquier coach Quentin Jones praised. “It was a great day.”
Scott, who was seventh at states both as a freshman and sophomore, came in at the No. 3 seed after winning the Northwestern District and Region 4C meets.
Scott was toward the rear of the first group of 10 runners in the 102-girls field, but she began passing people and took the lead with six or seven girls in close pursuit.
“A lot of girls started out the first mile really fast, and I knew of the hills that were to come in the second half of the race,” Scott said. “So, I had to be patient.
“Once we crossed one mile, the pace slowed down, and I let gravity take me down one of the hills,” she said of her move to the front. “I just saw my opportunity to get in the front and took it.”
The Falcon held first place for 600-plus meters before Jefferson Forest’s Lamanna pulled even and assumed leadership by several strides. Lamanna then made a strong move approximately 2,800 meters in, but Scott and others did not follow. By the time Lamanna hit the 3,200-meter line, she had opened an appreciable gap and kept accelerating.
Scott anticipated a Lamanna surge near the two-mile point, but the Jefferson Forest runner went earlier. “I knew Zoie was going to start to push hard the last mile, but it still surprised me when she made that move. I tried to stay with her but she was really strong,” Scott said.
Lamanna won in 18:44 seconds for her first state cross country title.
Scott said she fell into a “no man's land” scenario of having no one close enough to chase and no one to run with or to push her. “When Zoie got out of reach, I knew there was a girl not far behind me. My dad (assistant coach Mark Scott) was yelling that the girl was coming,” Scott said.
Knowing second place was in doubt, Scott kept pushing, “It was tough to keep the pace, but I also only had about 800 meters left. I knew I was almost done and just had to finish.”
Coach Jones also joined in the chorus warning Scott of the runner approaching from behind. “I didn’t want her to get complacent. That girl was gaining on her,” Jones said, adding sometimes focus wanes when the runner in front has broken contact.
Scott was the silver medalist at 19:06, and was seven seconds faster than bronze medalist Kylie Brooks of Jamestown (19:13).
Six-year drought ends
Paccassi’s efforts made him Fauquier’s first all-state boy in cross country since Carson Fernandez in 2016.
Paccassi kept himself inside the top 20 runners by the time Jones saw him for the first time less than one and one-half miles into the run.
Paccassi was 18th at the time, and the coach continued to monitor the race via binoculars. Jones eventually lost sight but when the Falcon reappeared, Paccassi was up to 14th.
“He had picked off several guys and looked strong before he ran out of real estate. He had a really nice run. He put himself up there with the top guys and held that position,” Jones said.
Paccassi’s time was 16:58.
The boys individual winner was Conner Rutherford from Blacksburg, who won in 15:46 over Connor Rutherford of Jefferson Forest, who was 10 seconds back.
Blacksburg won the boys and girls crowns. Blacksburg’s boys scored 64 points to edge Handley’s 1, with Western Albemarle a close third at 75. Atlee (84) and Jefferson Forest (112) rounded out the top five.
The Blacksburg girls won by a narrow 101-105 margin over Atlee, with Tuscarora in dogged pursuit at 110. Others in the top five were Jamestown (123) and Western Albemarle (135).
