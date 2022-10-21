Last Saturday was the final major tune up for local cross country teams.
With the Northwestern District championship meet now just days away in Winchester, Liberty headed south to the Miestat.com Invitational in Mechanicsville, while Kettle Run and Fauquier headed in the other direction to the Third Battle of Winchester Invitational.
The girls district title race is Saturday at 10 a.m., followed by the boys event at 10:30.
Cole Hoffman was the top Liberty runner for the day with his 20th-place effort in the field of 223 runners for the boys large school division. He finished in 17 minutes, 42 seconds. Darryl Hawkins of Landstown was the gold medalist in 16:20.
Liberty ran in a group of 28 teams and finished 12th with 356 points. Alexandria City and Centreville were first and second with 57 and 68 points, respectively.
Kayla Lopez, in the girls large school field, was the lone Eagle girl in her race, where she ran to 30th out of 143 competitors in 21:47.
Joining Hoffman were Owen Rogers (48th, 18:26), Aiden Neidich (72nd, 18:49), Peter Rummel )87th, 19:04), Joseph Weirsky (20:26), Avden Demko (164th, 20:59) and Josh Shumate (175th, 21:29).
In Winchester, Fauquier had the top local finishers in both varsity races.
Peter Paccassi placed 11th in a field of more than 700 runners to finish at 16:05.5.
South County’s Isaac Garcia took first in 15:24.9. In the team competition of 45 scoring schools, W.T. Woodson topped the list with 97 points. The Falcons were 15th with 487 points, while Kettle Run was 31st at 760.
Rounding out the Falcon top seven were Nick Warren (70th, 17:18), Josh Burke (117th, 17:53), Sam Paccassi (138th, 18:05.9), Colin Ashby (142nd, 18:07.6), Josh Savoie (167th, 18:22.4) and Andrew Mossman (175th, 18:25.3).
Owen Mullins (27th, 16:27.9) paced the Kettle Run boys ahead of Brady Leitenberger (54th, 17:03.6), Tyler Young (192nd, 18:42.7), Sebastian Gaytan (224th, 19:05.5), Owen Wheatley (227th, 19:10.4), Carson Bowen (228th, 19:11.7) and Aidan Hill (232nd, 19:17.1).
Falcon Cassidy Scott was the top county girl at 16th among 223 runners. Her time was 18:50.2. Herndon’s Gillian Bushee won in 17:19.4.
Other Falcons were Kiki Wine (75th, 20:59.2), Mackensie Hodul (91st, 21:15.40, Meme Merchant (118th, 21:42.0), Josie Strickland (142nd, 22:08.4) and Kavanna Frisk (158th, 22:26.0).
Kettle Run’s top girl was Maria Gaytan (66th, 20:49.7), followed by Suzanna Mancini (21:34.2), Sarah Martin (154th, 22:19.2), Chloe Thiriot (22:36.5) and Ellen Busby (25:17.5).
West Springfield edged W.T. Woodson, 85-88, for the team crown. Fauquier was 14th of 34 teams at 410 to 621 for the 24th-place Cougars.
