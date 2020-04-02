After completing the 2,190-mile Appalachian Trail in 2018, Doug Harpole of Amissville used 2019 to work on house projects, have knee surgery and bask in the warmth of his amazing feat.
For Harpole, the second leg of the triple crown of distance hikes beckoned next month as he planned to hike the 2,650-mile Pacific Crest Trail, which winds from Campo, Calif., on the Mexican border to British Columbia.
Harpole was set to leave April 15 to fly to San Diego. Just last week he learned the PCT was closed for through-hikers in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic, dashing his plans.
The biggest problem was re-supply of food and water, and the ability to get rides into towns, especially in California.
“You think you’re safe out there, but you’ve got to come into town eventually,” Harpole said.
“I was feeling strong, ready to go. I was upping miles, talking to the doctor about my knee and hiking 8 to 10 miles with a full pack,” said Harpole, 59, who was recently fitted with a high-tech, ultra-light knee brace. “Now I gotta find something to do. I’m still young. There are trails out there, and they’ll be there again,” said the Texas native.
His daughter, Natalie, works as a horse trail guide in New Zealand, and he may go hike the 1,864-mile national trail called the Te Araroa there this December.
He says his wife, Susan, is happy to have him home.
“Oh yeah, especially with this virus. She did not want me out there,” said Harpole, who noted the Appalachian Trail is also closed.
