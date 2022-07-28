Coaches often talk about “glue” players.
Those athletes provide the cohesion teams require to be competitive. They may not have glitzy statistics or constantly make headlines, yet teams need their leadership and unselfish play.
They just make a team better.
The above description fits three-sport standout Emma Costanzo, who is the 2022 Fauquier Times Liberty High Girls Athlete of the Year.
Costanzo earned first-team all-Northwestern District honors in field hockey last fall and was second-team all-district in honors basketball. She closed her career playing lacrosse for the first time, and was a starter.
- By Jason S. Rufner/Special to the Fauquier Times
Field hockey was her No. 1
Costanzo played field hockey for four years. Her older sister Eve had been a mainstay in the program, so Emma was ready for a challenge.
She played as sophomore on the school’s most-successful team in school history, a squad that shattered numerous school and county records. As a senior, Costanzo immediately made an impact on first-year coach Erin Burton, who was impressed with her knowledge and skill set.
“Emma stood out to me because she was always good about providing feedback on the effectiveness of certain drills or suggestions to help herself or her teammates improve,” Burton said.
Costanzo played the center midfield slot, which is a key position in most teams’ formations. She took most of the team’s self starts and free hits.
“I scored a couple of times, but my main thing was sending [the ball] forward. I helped transition the field,” she said of her primary role when Liberty regained possession in its defensive end or in the midfield.
“Driving the ball is my favorite thing,” she added.
Liberty had a down season, but Costanzo had hopes of a first-team all-district berth after gaining second-team recognition as a junior.
“I was at basketball practice,” she began, noting hockey teammate Sydni Steele was a manager. “I kept asking her if she had heard anything “I was excited,” she admitted when learning of the accolade. A week or so later, Costanzo was delighted when informed she had garnered a second-team all-region spot.
“I’m going to miss field hockey so much,” she admits.
Playing hoops for dad
Costanzo had her basketball baptism with the Warrenton Youth Sports Club (WYSC) at age 12. Father Marc Costanzo was her coach, a relationship that continued though travel play, middle school and her four years at Liberty in some fashion.
“My dad was a big influence in basketball. I’m going to miss being coached by my dad. We’ve grown super close through him coaching me,” she added, pointing to car trips to practices and games.
Costanzo said her father did not criticize her away from the court. “My dad is pretty good about knowing how I am and not getting me upset. It’s more I would be down on myself,” she said.
“I learned early on Emma beats herself up for mistakes she makes,” the coach said.
“In a game, when she would make a mistake. I will start to call her out on it,” Marc Costanzo said, but his daughter is already telling him what went wrong.
“I think my voice or tone can come off a little harsh at times,” he laughed. “And I learned very early on with her that she’s gotten the point by [shooting] the death glare back at me.”
Costanzo said coaching his daughter was a pleasure. He cited her work ethic, noting she played every minute of game time and never missed a practice. She also was a quick study who absorbed the changes her father installed last winter as the Eagles’ new head coach.
Her versatility was needed throughout the season.
“This year we were a very small team with all guards,” coach Costanzo began, describing how she might go head-to-head with the point guard to prevent penetration, be assigned to another foe’s best shooter or “cover the post player where she was outsized by six inches or more,” the coach said.
“I’m more defensive-minded,” Emma stated. “Offensively, I get more anxious. It took me until this year to get more aggressive going to the basket.”
While she felt more comfortable setting up teammates and making assists, Costanzo also could hit a 3-pointer when left open.
In the opening game of the season versus Orange, Liberty trailed by three very late in the game. The Eagles gained possession with 10 seconds remaining in regulation and called a timeout to set up a play. The first shot went awry, but Liberty grabbed the rebound.
Costanzo astutely stationed herself behind the 3-point line, received a pass and sank a shot at the buzzer to send the contest into overtime.
“That play will always stand out to me because of the emotion I saw from the entire team,” her dad coach said.
Liberty ended up winning by 10 in OT.
Lacrosse was a late decision
Costanzo dropped soccer by the time she reached middle school, citing burn out. She was a manager her first two years at Liberty, but she opted to play as a junior when Liberty needed more players to ensure a junior varsity team. She would later be elevated to the varsity to play for her father.
Costanzo planned to play soccer as a senior. However, after attending two lacrosse conditioning sessions with hockey teammate Alex Palizzi, coach Amy Lacey invited Costanzo to try out.
Costanzo’s initial reaction was to stick with soccer.
“I was talking to my dad who said, ‘Whichever one you think you will enjoy more, go for it,’’’ she recalled.
Costanzo started every game, moving to midfield after beginning on defense.
“Emma was a great addition to the team from day one. She picked up the basics very quickly and worked to hone her skills. By the end of the season she was a staple on the draw circle and was very effective there,” said coach Lacey. “She rarely came off the field during games because of her impact on the field.”
Costanzo said the basketball helped her: “I was very fast and quick, so if I had the ball, I could sprint 50 yards. I wish I had started my freshman year,” she admitted.
Costanzo is Christopher Newport University bound. She plans to major in anthropology before pursuing a career in archaeology.
“I will be constantly learning new things. I don’t think I will ever get tired of it,” said Costanzo, who hopes to play club hockey and possibly lacrosse.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.