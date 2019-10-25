FIRST TEAM
Khyla Mason, James Wood
Madeline Walker, James Wood
Kelsey Beard, James Wood
Jocelyn Hempel, James Wood
Bethany Murray, Liberty
Hannah Hall-Salem, Liberty
Emma Duncan, Liberty
Sarah Purdy, Millbrook
Molley Johnson, Millbrook
Lexi Himelright, Millbrook
Mady Western, Fauquier
Brielle Phillippe, Fauquier
Ryleigh Shackelton, Fauquier
Hannah Craig, Sherando
Alli Bodenschatz, Sherando
Learra Williams, Culpeper
Emily Arzola, Culpeper
Chole Cochran, Kettle Run
Raeden Hoskins, Kettle Run
Chazden Walker, Handley
SECOND TEAM
Blake Gonzales, James Wood
Emma Groot, James Wood
Alexsandra Smith, James Wood
Desiree Richards, James Wood
Zoe Lowe, Liberty
Sarah Estes, Liberty
Gracie Rodney, Liberty
Ellie Deegan, Millbrook
Madison Clark, Millbrook
Madison Chandler, Millbrook
Eliza Haight, Fauquier
Kate Lattig, Fauquier
Payton Roff, Fauquier
Gracie Ridings, Sherando
Kylynn Whitt, Sherando
Chloe Mullins, Culpeper
Victoria Soderholm, Culpeper
Talli Tarring, Kettle Run
Gabie DeCarvalho, Kettle Run
Rosiland Bland, Handley
