Hannah Hall-Salem, Bethany Murray, Emma Duncan, Sarah Estes, Zoe Lowe and Gracie Rodney made the Class 4 all-district teams.

FIRST TEAM

Khyla Mason, James Wood

Madeline Walker, James Wood

Kelsey Beard, James Wood

Jocelyn Hempel, James Wood

Bethany Murray, Liberty

Hannah Hall-Salem, Liberty

Emma Duncan, Liberty

Sarah Purdy, Millbrook

Molley Johnson, Millbrook

Lexi Himelright, Millbrook

Mady Western, Fauquier

Brielle Phillippe, Fauquier

Ryleigh Shackelton, Fauquier

Hannah Craig, Sherando

Alli Bodenschatz, Sherando

Learra Williams, Culpeper

Emily Arzola, Culpeper

Chole Cochran, Kettle Run

Raeden Hoskins, Kettle Run

Chazden Walker, Handley

SECOND TEAM

Blake Gonzales, James Wood

Emma Groot, James Wood

Alexsandra Smith, James Wood

Desiree Richards, James Wood

Zoe Lowe, Liberty

Sarah Estes, Liberty

Gracie Rodney, Liberty

Ellie Deegan, Millbrook

Madison Clark, Millbrook

Madison Chandler, Millbrook

Eliza Haight, Fauquier

Kate Lattig, Fauquier

Payton Roff, Fauquier

Gracie Ridings, Sherando

Kylynn Whitt, Sherando

Chloe Mullins, Culpeper

Victoria Soderholm, Culpeper

Talli Tarring, Kettle Run

Gabie DeCarvalho, Kettle Run

Rosiland Bland, Handley

