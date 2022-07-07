The trophies tell the tale.
Look closely at the artfully arranged, ringside prize table laden with priceless, historic silver trophies. Names of past champions are neatly etched on dozens of trays, cups and huge polished bowls, allowing visitors to follow the relentless upward trajectory of pony hunter phenom – and aptly named, My McDreamy and young rider Madeline Hashwah.
Their names are all over the place: leadline winners in 2015, young entry champions in 2019 and small pony hunter champions last year. The pair claimed top prize at the 102nd Warrenton Pony Show Saturday night, winning the $2,500 Country Chevrolet Pony Hunter Classic with nearly flawless performances in the two-round headliner.
“He’s the best pony, ever,” said Hashwah, 10, and a rising fifth-grader at Thompson Elementary. “I love him.”
The classic anchored the midsummer tradition at the historic Warrenton Horse Show grounds, four days of A-rated competition June 29 to July 3 at the Shirley Avenue facility near Old Town. The only junior-run show in the nation, the Warrenton Pony Show last year earned prestigious Heritage status from the U.S. Equestrian Federation.
Hashwah trains with her mother, Christine Fiore at the family Warrenton Pony Show junior copresident Kellsey Stern gives final instructions for the stick-pony race in front of the grandstand. farm near Delaplane. You can find Fiore’s name engraved on several Pony Show trophies from her junior days when she trained with her own mother, Diane Fiore at their farm in Marshall.
Hashwah’s skillset comes as no surprise, and it was that consistency that won the classic, Fiore said. My McDreamy, a 12.1 ¾ Welsh-cross, scored 81 in the first round, 80 in the second, “handy hunter” round.
What earned top marks from judges were their nimble inside turns, Fiore said.
“We walked the course and had a plan,” Fiore explained. “If she needed the lead change, Maddy was supposed to go outside (the jump near the in-gate). If she landed on the right lead, she was supposed to take the inside turn.”
“I got the right lead,” said Hashwah. It took quick thinking and split-second timing, but Hashwah detected the correct canter lead and enacted a slick rollback turn to the final fence that showed off My McDreamy’s smooth gaits and jumping ability.
“Actually, it was really easy,” a lot to remember in her first time competing in a classic but not a problem with the veteran pony hunter, Hashwah said.
My McDreamy and Hashwah head to Pony Finals in Lexington, Kentucky next month, Fiore said. They’ll be joined by Hashwah’s best friend, Sloane Greiner, and her pony, Wonderland, who earned the local pony hunter reserve grand champion at Warrenton. “They’re excited,” Fiore said. “It’s been a long summer, but it’s been worth it.”
“This year was probably the best ever,” said Stern, 17 and a rising senior at Highland School in Warrenton. “Everybody chips in (to help), and it runs super-efficient.”
Stern and co-president Grace Simpson were assisted by 20 junior committee members and a senior advisory board, along with the team of professional show manager Tommy Lee Jones. Stern said it was her 11th year on the junior committee. “I started out as a ribbon girl” at age 6, she said. “I still love it.”
The show donates proceeds to the Fauquier SPCA. Complete show results are at horseshowsonline.com. For a complete history of the show and information on how to get involved with the 2023 event, go to warrentonhorseshow.com.
