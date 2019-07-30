Caroline Agee and Tristan Boyd combined to win 13 races July 20 and help the Chestnut Forks Athletic Club Blue Marlins win the Tri-County League All-Stars championship for the eighth consecutive season.
They defeated the runner-up Fauquier Swim Club Frogs at Woodberry Forest’s pool after also winning the regular season title with a 4-0 record. The Fauquier Springs Sharks added a fourth-place finish at the All-Stars meet behind third-place Orange and ahead of fifth-place Culpeper Recreational Club.
The Blue Marlins entered this summer with a new coach and a slightly smaller team compared to 2018, but they still easily won the All-Stars championship.
“It was nice because all the kids kind of rolled with the changes,” said first-year coach Heather Weidner, who took over after Cherie Adair stepped down. “We had a lot of little kids learning the sport, getting better.
“It’s just a really fun thing,” she said of summer swimming. “They get to improve, but they definitely have a blast with their friends. They learn a lot and they’re just so proud of themselves when they finish and see that” improvement.
Agee led Chestnut Forks by winning seven events, including the age 11-12 girls 50-meter butterfly, freestyle, breaststroke and backstroke. She also won the 12-and-under 100 individual medley, 11-12 100 freestyle and 12-U mixed 200 medley relay with James Rowzie, Lillian Weidner and Michael Polifko.
Boyd added victories in the 13-14 boys 50 fly, free, breast and back, as well as the 100 free and IM, while Michael Polifko won the 11-12 boys fly, free and breast, as well as the 11-12 100 free and 12-U 100 IM. In the 8-and-under girls competition, Lulu Polifko broke all of her own team records by winning the 25 fly, 25 free and 25 breast, as well as the 100 free relay with Jillian Shifflett, Peter Rowzie and Westley Finefrock.
Jake Goldman added victories in the 15-18 boys 50 fly, 50 breast, 100 IM and 200 medley relay with Jake Heenan, Tyler McAndrew and Wiley Saville. Their relay time of 1 minute, 46.75 seconds was one of a handful of team records set by the Blue Marlins.
“Some amazingly fast swims to pull off the record,” Weidner said.
Also winning for Chestnut Forks’ boys were Heenan (15-18 50 back), Paul Fransella (9-10 25 breast) and Jasper Kotowicz (9-10 25 back).
For the Sharks, Abigail Gray won the 15-18 girls 50 fly, free and back, as well as the 100 free and IM, while Owen Strickland won the 8-U boys 25 fly, free breast and back. Alya Wilcox added wins in the 13-14 girls 100 free, 50 breast and 100 IM.
“When I see my kids improve week over week … it really shows all the hard work the swimmers and coaching staff are putting in,” said second-year coach Chris Hokanson, whose Sharks set 12 team records during the 2019 season. “I am proud of this team and all of their dedication in a sport that takes a lot of training to improve.”
For the Frogs, J.J. Caron won the 9-10 girls 25 fly, 25 free and 50 free, as well as the 10-U mixed 100 free relay with Katie Thomas, Campbell Walker and Pete Kuzma, while Katie Thomas won the 9-10 25 fly and back.
Also winning for the Fauquier Swim Club were Peyton Talomie (15-18 girls 50 breast), Connor Koehr (11-12 boys 50 back), Campbell Walker (9-10 boys 25 breast) and the 13-18 mixed 200 medley relay team of Jennifer Cannon, Mary Yeaw, Talomie and Lilly VonHerbulis.
