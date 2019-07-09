Recent graduate served as a defensive anchor in lacrosse and field hockey

The Chelsea Dodson file

Family: Father, Mark, works in the air conditioning/heating industry. Mother, Sheila, works in computer technical support. Sister, Bianca, 21, is pursuing a degree in nursing from Lord Fairfax Community College.

Favorite sports teams/athletes: Washington Nationals and Washington Redskins. “I liked Bryce Harper until he left, so not anymore.”

Favorite music artists: Carrie Underwood and Lauren Alaina. “Country tells stories. … They seem so energetic.”

Favorite TV show: “I don’t watch TV much” since Pretty Little Liars was canceled.

Favorite restaurant/food: Olive Garden/Pasta, especially ravioli and fettucine.

Favorite movie: “The Last Song,” a 2010 movie starring Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth.

Favorite teacher: Julie Wendlberger, her chemistry teacher as a junior.

Potential college major/occupation: Digital marketing.

Softball highlight: “Definitely hitting my first home run in my first game of my senior year [against Eastern View].”