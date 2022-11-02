The Liberty High competition cheer team keeps putting the “C” in clean routines.
One of Fauquier County’s longest running sports dynasties, the Eagles are headed back to the Class 4 state meet this Saturday in Richmond’s Siegel Center after taking second at last week’s region meet.
Liberty won the Northwestern District meet on Oct. 12 in Bealeton, then worked incredibly hard to be even better at the Oct. 26 region meet at Kettle Run, where they were one of two teams to advance, taking the second spot behind region champ Loudoun County.
“This is another year where our team won because of clean execution. I tell my kids all the time, it is not what you do, but how you do it, and no one cheers better than Liberty,” said co-coach Katie Waddle.
To reach their peak at regions, Waddle said the squad practiced running two routines all-out within 20 minutes of each other, “which is really hard to do. Our athletes definitely understood that we had to be better than we were at districts, and they were.”
After round one, Liberty led with 212 points in a tight race over Heritage (211), Loudoun County (209) and Broad Run (208).
Teams perform the same routine again for the judges, with Loudoun County (226.5) passing two teams for the title, with Liberty (216) holding on for second. Kettle Run finished sixth.
“County really came out on top. I think their win is deserved, they looked really good,” said Waddle. “It really comes down to who can throw their routine again, full out with the best execution to place top two in the second round.
“I don’t think people really understand how hard it is to make it out of regions, it is hard. We have the most competitive region in the Class 4 division hands down. There are tons of talented teams, and you can tell that by just looking at the round one scores,” Waddle said.
Since 2012, Liberty has made five state appearances, finishing second in 2016. They own two state titles (1999, 2001).
Waddle proudly points out that competition cheer is the winningest sport at Liberty, with a tradition that includes 10 district titles, four region titles and the two state crowns.
“None of our success is possible without the dedication of our athletes. Our kids are coachable, they want to work hard, and they take pride in being a part of the Liberty Cheer Program,” said Waddle.
“We raise our kids here to be kind and inclusive, and it is important to us to always uphold ourselves to high standards and for our kids to be leaders in our community.”
This year’s 18-member squad includes seniors Bailey Allen, Kira Thomas, Hailey Marquise, Brennon Keller, Kendall Johnson and Keeley Lewis.
The juniors are Emma Hull, Ashlyn Leatherwood, Kaylen Ulloa and Kaydance Wren.
The sophomores are Tearra Brooks, Christina Dovell, Aubrey Lilly, Morgan Meredith, Kallyn Odom and Zoey Smith. Freshmen Samantha Atkins and Emaleigh Owens round out the squad.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.