Champion jockey warms up for what he hopes is a repeat season at Airlie

Last year’s National Steeplechase Association champion rider Gerard Galligan was home in Ireland for the first Warrenton Hunt Point-to-Point two weeks ago at Airlie. He was thrilled, he said, when a second meet was scheduled at the venue north of Warrenton.
Galligan said the open and rolling racecourse is one of the best on the circuit.
“I really like the way the fences ride” on both the hurdle and timber courses, Galligan said. “It’s a great course” for prepping younger horses inexperienced at the level as well as a gentle start to the season for older veterans.
He got a chance to prove his point, twice, winning the open hurdle with veteran handicapper Noah and the Ark for Todd McKenna and his Keystone Thoroughbreds. Galligan also partnered Jeremy Batoff’s first-time timber starter Elucidation to win the novice for trainer Willie Dowling.
The three-mile route was just right for Elucidation to learn to modify his jumping form from the faster, more efficient hurdle style to the more athletic timber style.
The race almost ended early for the entire five-horse field. At the second jump, another hurdle convert, multiple stakes-winner Boss Man, refused to jump the fence entirely. He was in front of the others when it happened.
All four careened into him “like cars in a chain-reaction accident on an icy interstate,” said patrol judge Wayne Eastham. It was a slow-motion accident, with no riders nor horses injured. “Just surprised,” Galligan said.
Once they got going again, Elucidation jumped with increasing confidence over the solid stacked rail obstacles. He collared early leader Huyana (Eddie Keating up) at the wire for a half-length score.
It was the first time Galligan had ridden the horse, Irish-bred like his trainer and rider. “He jumps like a bunny rabbit,” he said. “Real athletic, real efficient.”
Trainer Dowling had purchased Elucidation for $20,000 out of a claiming hurdle race at the Oct. 24 International Gold Cup meet at Great Meadow. Claiming races – also called selling races – are uncommon on the circuit, replaced by the ratings system that ranks horses on an imaginary, comparative scale, ensures competitive racing but doesn’t place horses at a risk of being “sold” out of a race. “You don’t see many horses actually claimed out of those races,” Galligan said of the bold purchase by Batoff and Dowling last fall. They liked what they saw in the young hurdler, thinking he might excel over timber.
“Fair’s fair – the horse was offered for a price. Willie Dowling knew what he was looking at when he put in that claim. This is a very nice horse.”
The claiming price of $20,000 raised eyebrows, but as Galligan pointed out after the powerful victory, “it looks like a bargain now.”
Double wins for Daltons
Western Crusader has been something of a puzzle since he came off the flat track 18 months ago, said trainer Kate Dalton, but the regally bred son of champion sire English Channel at last put his natural speed and innate jumping ability together for his first hurdle victory Saturday.
The bay gelding had won two of 10 starts on the flat at Woodbine in his native Canada then swapped to jumping last year. He made his hurdle debut at the 2020 Warrenton point-to-point, but was up the track that day, and then failed to inspire at the rescheduled Virginia Gold Cup meet last June or the International Gold Cup races in October.
Dalton’s husband, Bernie, knew the horse had talent, and he patiently waited for the now-6-year-old to “figure it out,” he said.
“As they say about horses like they say about some people, some are brighter than others,” Dalton said. “It’s taken him a year to figure it out. But I’d say, he’s got it now.”
Dalton kept Western Crusader tucked mid-field in the two-mile maiden hurdle, reserving off the early lead of Princeville (Sophie Henelius.) That pair jumped the last as a team, with Western Crusader edging Princeville by a half-length at the wire.
Dalton also partnered Peggy Steinman homebred Deposit to win on the turf, part of a Steinman triple. Apprentice Sara Katz teamed with Steinman homebred Wildcat to win the card closer on the turf, with apprentice Sophie Henelius riding Steinman’s Marvari to win a division of the maiden hurdle. All three are trained in The Plains by Doug Fout.
Jump racing resumes Saturday, April 3 for the Old Dominion Hounds Point-to-Point at the Ben Venue racecourse west of Warrenton. Entries are strong for the 10-race card that includes hurdle, timber, turf and side-saddle races. Complete ODH entries, Warrenton results and more photos are at centralentryoffice.com.
