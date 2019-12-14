Liberty’s Tre’Von White got the scoring started off in style with a dunk Thursday, but it wasn’t until the Eagles got their feet under them defensively that they put Kettle Run away for a 59-51 victory in Bealeton.
“We weren’t doing anything offensively and one of the things we talked about for the second half was that we had to speed it up defensively,” Liberty coach Pat Frazer said. “We got more of what we wanted in the second half.”
So the Eagles (3-2) outscored Kettle Run (1-3) over the final two quarters, 37-31, after leading by just two at halftime. They went on two runs in the third quarter and another in the fourth to gain a comfortable lead.
Brooks, who tied for a team-high 17 points with Bryan Barnes, helped control the ball, the pace and the scoreboard along with his running mate Tre’Von White in the fourth quarter.
Brooks “did a nice job of coming off screens and looking for the ball,” Frazer said. “We found him a couple times in the fourth quarter. We didn’t get as many stops as I would have liked in the fourth quarter, but I think we did get shots around the basket.”
Brooks scored 10 of his 17 points in the fourth quarter on 5-of-6 shooting to help seal the game in favor of the Eagles.
“I don’t know how to put it,” Brooks said of his late-game mentality. “The game is getting close and that adrenaline starts pumping. I know I have to do something. It is hard to explain.”
In the first half, the Eagles began on a 7-0 run with five early points from White, who finished the game with 13. But a 3-pointer from Kettle Run senior forward Johnathan Keen gave the Cougars a brief advantage midway through the second quarter.
Liberty sophomore Coy Shepard, starting in his first varsity home game, responded quickly with a 3-pointer of his own to swing the lead back in the Eagles’ favor. Without junior point guard Russell Morton playing, Shepard also often drew the role of matching up with Kettle Run senior guard Drew Tapscott, and he shined in his evolving role as a potential premier defender.
Tapscott scored only five points in the first half, but he did finish with a game-high 18.
“In the first half I feel like we played at their [slower] tempo,” Frazer said. “I thought their kids did a nice job. We tried to do everything we could to stop Drew [Tapscott] and really the best thing we could do was get him tired.”
The Eagles threw multiple defensive looks at Tapscott, including double teams from long-armed defenders White and Brooks.
“My guys did everything they could,” Kettle Run head coach Christian Yancey said. “I think it was a good match-up for me and I was out-coached today.
“I have seen the rivalry since 2010,” he said. “At the end of the day Coach Frazer out-coached me today.”
After regaining the lead on Shepard 3-pointer in the second quarter, Liberty stayed on top with back-to-back 3-pointers from Barnes before the Eagles switched gears with their defense in the second half and pulled away.
“For Bryan to knock down some shots was huge,” Frazer said of Barnes, who only recently began playing basketball after Liberty’s extended run during the postseason.
Frazer, meanwhile, coached Thursday wearing his same attire from the school’s “Ugly Christmas Sweater Day,” at the request of his players. So if he’s supersitiouts he may have to wear that same sweater during Liberty’s next three home games before the holidays
“This win is big,” Barnes said. “It is nice to get a district win to carry forward into next week.”
