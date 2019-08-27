More and more college basketball teams are noticing Highland’s Angelo Brizzi.
The rising junior has seven scholarship or roster-spot offers from NCAA Division I teams since mid-May with LaSalle University of the Atlantic 10 Conference extending the most recent overture. He received previous interest from
Ivy League teams Columbia and Brown, the Patriot League’s Naval Academy and Loyola-Maryland, the West Coast Conference’s Pepperdine and the Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference’s Howard.
“It’s just a great opportunity regardless of the school,” Brizzi said. “Whenever a coach calls, I’m thankful.”
Brizzi has had conversations with national champion Virginia, North Carolina, N.C. State and Virginia Tech of the Atlantic Coast Conference and Iowa, Northwestern and Maryland from the Big 10. Marquette, Fairfield, Story Brook, George Washington and Princeton also have reached out, while his summer campus visits included Howard, Yale, Penn, West Virginia and Kentucky.
“When the time comes, I’ll start narrowing [the options] down, but I’m not there yet,” Brizzi said. “I’m fully wide open. I’m taking my time.”
He plans to visit LaSalle and Drexel this fall, and North Carolina has invited him to come to Chapel Hill. Last winter he accepted invitations to see Louisville play at Virginia, and Northwestern at Maryland. A Virginia coach was slated to come to Warrenton this spring to watch him workout, but that was canceled last minute.
“I was bummed, but I understand they may have other priorities,” Brizzi said. “Hopefully, they can come up another time.”
Brizzi also was invited to participate in the East Region of the NCAA College Basketball Academy at the University of Connecticut this summer against many other college prospects. One report stated a Virginia assistant coach watched him during the event.
He recently completed his second summer on the travel circuit as a member of the Baltimore Basketball Club’s 16-and-under squad. His team’s national ranking was as high as third before late-season losses dropped them to 12th.
“I’m playing with better players; against better competition,” he said. “You’ve always got to be ready to go out there and play hard because you always have a target on your back. If you slack for a game, you are going to get killed. No days off.”
The 6-foot-3 Brizzi said colleges expect him to play point guard on the next level.
“I’m not necessarily a recruit for an off guard spot,” he said. “I’m not big enough to play there” on a full-time basis.
Brizzi credits the intense summer schedule for expanding his skill set.
“It’s allowed me to develop my ball handling skills by cutting down on turnovers and becoming a better passer,” he said. “I’ve always been known as a good shooter, but it has helped the other aspects of my game.”
As a Highland sophomore, Brizzi was the Delaney Athletic Conference Player of the Year en route to first-team all-state honors in VISAA Division II. He earned first-team Class 4 Northwestern all-district and second-team all-Region 4C accolades as a freshman at Fauquier High, leading the Falcons in scoring.
