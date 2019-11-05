TOP HONORS
- Co-Player of the Year: Liam White, Highland
- Co-Player of the Year: Dylan Fanico, Wakefield
- Co-Coach of the Year: Rich Ashley, Highland
- Co-Coach of the Year: Grant Massey, Wakefield
FIRST TEAM
David Blum, Trinity Christian
Justin Fioramanti, Seton
JJ Banek-Gabelle, Randolph-Macon Academy
Will Garr, Highland
Matt Hoerner, Highland
Chris Jones, Fredericksburg Christian
Joseph Maraska, Wakefield
Santiago Moreno Marin, Highland
Micah Mitchell, Trinity Christian
Andrew Nguyen, Seton
Jackson Seaborn, Wakefield
John Paul Vander Woude, Seton
SECOND TEAM
Breena Bosqu, Highland
Sterling Colgan, Highland
Ethan Corlett, Randolph-Macon Academy
Caleb Drape, Fredericksburg Academy
Robert Guiney, Wakefield
Charlie Hazel, Highland
Cal McDaniel, Fredericksburg Christian
Michael Neff, Wakefield
Sten Ohrstrom, Wakefield
Etienne Ouellet, Trinity Christian
Peter Reyes, Seton
Nate Wineinger, Fredericksburg Christian
