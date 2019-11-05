B_Highland_Hawks_Logo

TOP HONORS

  • Co-Player of the Year: Liam White, Highland
  • Co-Player of the Year: Dylan Fanico, Wakefield
  • Co-Coach of the Year: Rich Ashley, Highland
  • Co-Coach of the Year: Grant Massey, Wakefield

FIRST TEAM

David Blum, Trinity Christian

Justin Fioramanti, Seton

JJ Banek-Gabelle, Randolph-Macon Academy

Will Garr, Highland

Matt Hoerner, Highland

Chris Jones, Fredericksburg Christian

Joseph Maraska, Wakefield

Santiago Moreno Marin, Highland

Micah Mitchell, Trinity Christian

Andrew Nguyen, Seton

Jackson Seaborn, Wakefield

John Paul Vander Woude, Seton

SECOND TEAM

Breena Bosqu, Highland

Sterling Colgan, Highland

Ethan Corlett, Randolph-Macon Academy

Caleb Drape, Fredericksburg Academy

Robert Guiney, Wakefield

Charlie Hazel, Highland

Cal McDaniel, Fredericksburg Christian

Michael Neff, Wakefield

Sten Ohrstrom, Wakefield

Etienne Ouellet, Trinity Christian

Peter Reyes, Seton

Nate Wineinger, Fredericksburg Christian

