Having lost to Liberty the first time, it was imperative for the Kettle Run High boys basketball team to maintain their newfound identity as a district contender by gaining revenge against the feisty Eagles.
After building an early lead, the host Cougars held off Liberty, 58-55, last Friday as Eagle forward John Logan’s potential game-tying 3-pointer was no good at the final buzzer.
The win keeps Kettle Run (8-6, 4-5) in the mix in the Northwestern District, while Liberty (5-13, 1-8) remains back in the pack.
“When he let it go, it looked pretty good to me,” Kettle Run coach Demond Tapscott said of Logan’s shot.
Liberty senior star Joe Minor inbounded the ball to Logan, who looked to pass it right back to Minor, who had shined for the Eagles all night, but junior Conor Madigan cut off the passing lane forcing Logan to shoot.
“We tried to give it to John to give it back to Joe. Joe's the man, he’s having a great year, great year. And I think the ball needs to be in his hands, and we just couldn't get it to him,” Liberty coach Pat Frazer said.
Led by senior Jordan Tapscott, the Cougars bolted to a 16-8 lead after the first quarter. After hitting his first 3-point attempt, Tapscott made back-to-back layups and finished with nine points in first quarter.
“He's very quick, very fast. So, I think he made an effort to establish his rhythm early, which I think kind of carried us throughout the game and made them actually go to a box-and-one,” coach Tapscott said about his son.
After falling behind by 12, Liberty went on a 12-2 second quarter run thanks to a pair of 3-pointers from sophomore C.W. Burke, cutting their deficit to two.
Burke finished with 11. “I thought he did great tonight. He really stepped up and matured. He's no longer a sophomore basketball wise. I was real proud of him,” Frazer said.
With just two seconds remaining in the half, senior Craig Riddle’s fast break layup gave the Cougars a 28-22 lead at the break.
In a back-and-forth third quarter, Minor carried the Eagles, scoring 12 points and draining two 3-pointers as Liberty cut its deficit to 39-37. Minor led all scorers with 24 points and four 3-pointers.
“A couple of weeks ago he had 28, 27, and he had 16 the other night. It's just my opinion, but I definitely think he's one of the top players in the district,” Frazer said.
Tapscott, who was held scoreless in the second and third quarters after Liberty deployed their box-and-one defense, came up big for the Cougars in the fourth, scoring eight points, including two crucial free throws with under a minute remaining.
Tapscott finished with 17 points, while point guard J.J. Mulhern and forward Connor Dean scored 17 and 15, respectively.
Mulhern has a proclivity to show up time and time again in the clutch for Kettle Run. He hit the game-winning shot against Fauquier last week, and made a huge free throw to extend the lead to three with 20 seconds remaining against Liberty.
“Oh, he's a calmness guy. I told him before the season started, I need him to be our leader out there on the court. And he does take big shots down the stretch,” coach Tapscott said. “He made that shot (against Fauquier) and Craig made two free throws to kind of seal it. But I trust him shooting.”
Liberty opened the quarter hitting three 3-pointers, but three consecutive 1-for-2 trips to the free throw line left them down 55-51 with under a minute to go. Minor submitted the highlight of the night as he caught an alley-oop pass from Burke that he finished for a layup to bring the Eagles within two.
Kettle Run left the door open as they missed four free throws in the closing moments, leaving the score 58-55.
“They hit some big threes down the stretch which kind of kept them in the game. We just did a poor job on closing out,” Tapscott said. “But we've got to figure out how to have that intensity for the first quarter all the way through all four quarters to kind of start putting teams away.”
With three seconds left, Frazer called a timeout to draw up the final play in hopes of forcing overtime. Minor wasn’t able to get open forcing Logan to take the pivotal shot, which bounced off the backboard and away from the basket as the final buzzer sounded.
With just three games remaining and the Cougars sitting in fifth place in the district, Tapscott knows his team must win out to improve its district seeding.
“We'll take it one game at a time. I do want to win all three, but Millbrook's first. Knock that one down, and then we'll work out the next two after that,” Tapscott said.
Kettle Run's regular season finale is Friday, Feb. 3 at home vs. Fauquier.
Liberty also has three district games left, including a home game with Fauquier this coming Friday, Jan. 27.
