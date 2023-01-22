b basketball_Kettle Run vs Liberty-37_LHS John Logan_20230119.jpg

Liberty's John Logan drives past Kettle Run's Connor Dean during a Jan. 19 game in Vint Hill.
Kettle Run's Jordan Tapscott drives through Liberty's C.W. Burke and Andrew Ryman during a Jan. 19 home game.
Kettle Run's J.J. Mulhern shoots during a Jan. 19 home game against Liberty.
Defended by Liberty's Xavier Banks, Kettle Run's Craig Riddle shoots a lay-up during a Jan. 19 home game.
Kettle Run's Connor Dean (10) blocks a shot by Liberty's Joe Minor during a Jan. 19 game in Vint Hill.
Liberty's Andrew Ryman looks for space around Kettle Run's Connor Dean during a Jan. 19 game in Vint Hill.

