b basketball_Kettle Run vs Liberty-19_LHS Joe Minor, KR Connor Dean_20230119.jpg

Liberty's Joe Minor looks for a pass around Kettle Run's Connor Dean during a Jan. 19 game in Vint Hill.

 Fauquier Times Staff Photo by Coy Ferrell
b basketball_Kettle Run vs Liberty-36_LHS John Logan_20230119.jpg

Defended by Kettle Run's Trey Western, Liberty's Joe Minor makes a pass during a Jan. 19 game in Vint Hill.
b basketball_Liberty vs Handley-1_LHS Joe Minor, HHS Brown (0), Brisco (3)_20221228.jpg

Liberty's Joe Minor shoots a three during a Dec. 28 home game against Handley.
b basketball_Liberty vs Handley-11_LHS Tyrek Smith_20221228.jpg

Liberty's Tyrek Smith shoots a layup during a Dec. 28 home game against Handley.
b basketball_Fauquier vs James Wood-14_FHS Damari Williams_20230124.jpg

Fauquier's Damari Williams shoots during a Jan. 24 home game against James Wood.

