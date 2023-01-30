In likely the final Liberty vs. Fauquier boys basketball matchup of the season, the Eagles used a dominant first quarter and the talents of Joe Minor and others to pull out a 59-48 win at home.
In the second of two matchups between the long-time rivals, Friday’s matchup played as an exact opposite of the first.
Back on Jan. 6, Fauquier took a double-digit lead early, led by as many as 20 points, and hung on to win by nine at home. On Friday, Liberty took a double-digit lead early, led by as many as 20, and won by 11 at home.
“They were up by 20 last time, so, I just thought we came ready to play,” Liberty coach Pat Frazer said. “If we play them again and it’s probably going to be an overtime game.”
“Good hard-fought basketball game. They just made a few shots, and we had a bunch just rim in and out in the first half, and so that's how it goes,” Fauquier coach Jordan Orndorff said.
Liberty now sits at 6-15 and 2-9 with the win, while Fauquier drops to 5-15 and 2-8.
The first quarter could not have started any better for the Eagles. They made their first four jump shots and were ahead 10-0 just three minutes into the game.
Senior John Logan hit the first two jumpers and later nailed a 3-pointer, scoring seven of his 14 points to put Liberty up 16-5 after the first.
“He's been shooting well in practice. That stuff's helping, that stuff’s helping. So, just the confidence,” Frazer said. “But he did a nice job on the boards, too, not just making his shots.”
In the second, Fauquier had nearly cut the lead in half, trailing 25-19 at the break. The Falcons hit three 3-pointers in the quarter and held the Eagles to just nine points.
“They made shots and we didn't,” Orndorff said of their slow start. “We came back, cut it down to six going into halftime, so, proud of our fight.”
Liberty got back into their groove in the third with Logan and juniors Jayden Curtis and Tyreke Smith each hitting a three to expand the lead to 12.
Senior Joe Minor finished the quarter for the Eagles by attacking the basket. He converted three layups in a row, the last coming with just one second left in the quarter, making the score 42-30.
The star forward had yet another high scoring performance. He tallied a game-high 20 points, with 14 of them coming in the second half.
“What a great kid. He's just having a marvelous season. Win or lose he's always there for us,” Frazer said.
Needing a spark down 12 in the fourth, the Falcons deployed a full court press to try to generate turnovers.
“Just trying to create some havoc there at the end,” Orndorff said. “Just trying to speed them up a little bit and trying to make them uncomfortable. Thought we did a decent job of it.”
While the Falcons created a few turnovers, they couldn’t capitalize on them as Liberty’s lead blossomed to 20 just a few minutes into the quarter.
With about four minutes to go, the Falcons had to resort to fouling, resulting in three starters, Rey Ruiz, Damari Williams and Zach Potucek, fouling out. Liberty made 12-of-18 free throw attempts in the fourth to close out the 59-48 victory.
“Fauquier’s a good team. I know both of us don't have a lot of wins, I get it. But at the same time, we're competitive with everybody we play, and so are they. So that's a really good win for us,” Frazer said.
Dylan Donner led the Falcons with 11, followed by Ruiz with 10, Travis Brock with nine, and Williams with seven. Potucek and Owen Thorpe each scored four and Joe Jacques three.
As for the Eagles, Minor had 20 while Logan had 14 and Smith 13. Xavier Banks scored five, Curtis three, and Andrew Ryman and Zach Billick each had two.
Liberty’s under-the-radar contributor was 5-foot-8 junior Jayden Ulloa, who was tasked with guarding Donner for much of the game. Donner, often Fauquier’s top scorer, tried to post Ulloa up frequently in the first half, but had little success with just two points at halftime.
“Just because you're smaller doesn't mean they're just going to dominate you,” Frazer said. “JU did just an excellent job.”
“I just really thought we came out ready to go,” Frazer said. “I thought tonight we had some energy, I thought we had some execution.”
