Highland's Brian Hooker and Angelo Brizzi were named the Delaney Athletic Conference Coach of the Year and Player of the Year.

TOP HONORS

  • Player of the Year: Angelo Brizzi, Highland
  • Coach of the Year: Brian Hooker, Highland
Highland's Zion Hanberry made the Delaney Athletic all-conference first team.

FIRST TEAM

Highland's Yusef Salih made the Delaney Athletic all-conference first team.

Alejandro Ford, Wakefield

Aiden Graver, Trinity Christian

Zion Hanberry, Highland

Dean Lockley, Tandem Friends

Andrew Nguyen, Seton

Yusef Salih, Highland

John Paul Vander Woude, Seton

SECOND TEAM

John Bailey, Trinity Christian

Kobi Copeland, Tandem Friends

Caleb Furr, Highland

Josh Hill, Fredericksburg Christian

Dominic Olszewski, Seton

Bobby Vander Woude, Seton

Highland's Caleb Furr made the Delaney Athletic all-conference second team.

