TOP HONORS
- Player of the Year: Angelo Brizzi, Highland
- Coach of the Year: Brian Hooker, Highland
FIRST TEAM
Alejandro Ford, Wakefield
Aiden Graver, Trinity Christian
Zion Hanberry, Highland
Dean Lockley, Tandem Friends
Andrew Nguyen, Seton
Yusef Salih, Highland
John Paul Vander Woude, Seton
SECOND TEAM
John Bailey, Trinity Christian
Kobi Copeland, Tandem Friends
Caleb Furr, Highland
Josh Hill, Fredericksburg Christian
Dominic Olszewski, Seton
Bobby Vander Woude, Seton
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.