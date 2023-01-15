b basketball_Kettle Run vs Brentsville-4_JJ Mulhern_20221209.jpg

J.J. Mulhern’s jumper in the final minute lifted Kettle Run over Fauquier, 41-37, Friday, Jan. 13. The Cougars improved to 3-4 in the district with a key game Tuesday at first place Sherando.
b basketball_Liberty vs Kettle Run-15_Conner Dean_20220203.jpg

Kettle Run's Conner Dean fights off pressure during a Feb. 3, 2022 game at Liberty.
b basketball_Fauquier vs Millbrook-24_FHS Travis Brock_20221129.jpg

Fauquier's Travis Brock shoots during a November 2021 home game against Millbrook.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.