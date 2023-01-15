In a low-scoring, high-intensity affair with heavy district implications, Kettle Run needed someone to step up.
In Fauquier’s gym, with fans standing in many spots and the Falcons making an energetic double-digit comeback, that Cougar player was senior Connor Dean.
The 6-foot-3 forward scored a season-high 18 points, including seven straight fourth quarter points, as the Cougars pulled out a 41-37 victory and continued their midseason turnaround with their fourth win in their last five games.
Kettle Run improved to 7-5 and 3-4 in the Northwestern District, while Fauquier dipped to 4-12 and 1-5.
“Connor's been doing that all season. He's been doing it every day in practice, so we knew it was there,” said Kettle Run coach Demond Tapscott. “He's very mobile. He can shoot, he can get to the hole, he plays good D. Yeah, he played excellent today, but this is nothing new.”
Fauquier battled back to tie it with just a minute to spare before late points by Cougars J.J. Mulhern and Craig Riddle secured it.
Kettle Run led 9-3 after a sluggish first quarter, Dean exploded in the second, going on a 9-0 run by himself to extend the Cougars’ lead to 20-11 at the break.
“I was playing the playmaker. I was sitting here, I was waiting for Jordan (Tapscott), our main point guard, to drive. Whatever way he went, I would go opposite,” Dean said. “He would feed me the ball. It was pretty easy for me; I just had to sit there and receive the ball and put it up.”
Speaking of Jordan Tapscott, the all-state receiver has been key to the Cougars’ resurgence since joining the team, along with fellow receiver Trey Western, after the Dec. 10 state championship. Tapscott scored 22 and 27 points, respectively, hitting 12 3-pointersin Kettle Run’s previous two games, a 68-55 loss to Millbrook and 67-27 blowout win over James Wood.
“Him and Trey brought some of that aggression that we see now that our team. We're a more aggressive team now than we were,” coach Tapscott said. “I think they brought that football mentality into practice.”
In the third quarter, the game completely flipped on its head. Fauquier junior forward Travis Brock scored eight consecutive points to cap off a lightning-fast 10-0 run to tie the game at 28, tearing the roof off the building in the process.
“He definitely had a little tick about him today. He was moving well, he was shooting the ball well,” Orndorff said. “It's great to have guys like that. Everybody wants to start, but it says something to have a sixth man like that come off the bench and give us that huge spark.”
Kettle Run’s lead was whittled to 30-28 at the end of the third.
In the fourth, the Cougars once again turned to Dean, who scored his team’s first seven points for a 37-33 lead.
But Brock and the Falcons weren’t finished. The junior converted a layup, stole the Cougars’ ensuing inbounds pass, and assisted a Rey Ruiz layup to bring the score even at 37 with a minute to go.
Kettle Run’s turned to trustworthy senior J.J. Mulhern, who worked his way into the paint, stopped and hit a turnaround fadeaway from the free throw line to put the Cougars ahead 39-37 with under 50 seconds to play.
The Falcons couldn’t convert, and the Cougars successfully drained the clock before senior Craig Riddle sunk the game-icing free throws with seconds remaining.
Despite falling to 1-5 in district play, Fauquier has shown improvement. With six district games left, moving up in the league standings is in the Falcons’ plans.
“We need to just stay with the process, keep doing what we do. Keep showing up, keep working hard,” said Orndorff. “Be eager to learn, be eager to get better, be eager to sprint, be eager to run, be all those things.”
Dylan Donner led Fauquier with 11 Friday, followed by Brock with 10 and Rey Ruiz with eight. Howard Burnett and Zach Potucek each scored three and Damari Williams two.
Kettle Run is suddenly hot. With five district games left, the Cougars are seeking to climb past several Winchester area schools towards the top. Sherando leads the league at 7-1.
“We just need to play Kettle Run basketball. There's nothing special. I mean, we've seen everybody. We feel that we can compete with anybody in the district,” Tapscott said.
Dean led the Cougars with 18 Friday, followed by Caleb Walker with seven, Jordan Tapscott with six and Mulhern with four. Conor Madigan, Riddle and Western each scored two.
