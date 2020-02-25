TOP HONORS
- Co-Player of the Year: Demetri Gardner, Handley, Jr.
- Co-Player of the Year: Julien Hagerman, Millbrook, Sr.
- Coach of the Year: Steve Grubbs, Millbrook
FIRST TEAM
Demetri Gardner, Handley, Jr.
Julien Hagerman, Milbrook, Sr.
Drew Tapscott, Kettle Run, Sr.
Dejour McCray, Culpeper, Sr.
Devin Lewis, Fauquier, Sr.
Derrick Brooks, Liberty, Sr.
James Cornwell, James Wood, Sr.
Tyso Stewart, Millbrook, Sr.
SECOND TEAM
Keli Lawson, Sherando, Jr.
Thurman Smith, Fauquier, Jr.
Jordan Jackson, Millbrook, Sr.
Bryan Barnes, Liberty, Sr.
Jerome McCarthy, James Wood, Sr.
Tre’Von White, Liberty, Sr.
Ben Oates, Millbrook, Sr.
Kemani Curry, Handley, Jr.
