B_FHS_BBask_37_Devin_Lewis_2.JPG

Fauquier's Devin Lewis (5) made the Class 4 Northwestern all-district first team.

TOP HONORS

B_KR_BBask_07_Drew_Tapscott_5.JPG

Kettle Run's Drew Tapscott made the Class 4 Northwestern all-district first team.
  • Co-Player of the Year: Demetri Gardner, Handley, Jr.
  • Co-Player of the Year: Julien Hagerman, Millbrook, Sr.
  • Coach of the Year: Steve Grubbs, Millbrook

FIRST TEAM

Demetri Gardner, Handley, Jr.

Julien Hagerman, Milbrook, Sr.

Drew Tapscott, Kettle Run, Sr.

B_LHS_BBask_22_Derrick_Brooks_10.JPG

Liberty's Derrick Brooks made the Class 4 Northwestern all-district first team.

Dejour McCray, Culpeper, Sr.

Devin Lewis, Fauquier, Sr.

Derrick Brooks, Liberty, Sr.

James Cornwell, James Wood, Sr.

Tyso Stewart, Millbrook, Sr.

SECOND TEAM

B_FHS_BBask_27_Thurman_Smith_11.JPG

Fauquier's Thurman Smith made the Class 4 Northwestern all-district second team.

Keli Lawson, Sherando, Jr.

Thurman Smith, Fauquier, Jr.

Jordan Jackson, Millbrook, Sr.

Bryan Barnes, Liberty, Sr.

Jerome McCarthy, James Wood, Sr.

Tre’Von White, Liberty, Sr.

Ben Oates, Millbrook, Sr.

Kemani Curry, Handley, Jr.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.