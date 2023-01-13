The Christmas season brought an unusual, yet highly appreciated gift to the Liberty High girls basketball players.
Confidence.
When school dismissed for the holidays Dec. 16, the Eagles had won only one game. Then came the Dec. 22 semifinals of the James Monroe Invitational where Liberty captured a 40-33 win over Courtland. The next day’s championship tilt was postponed until Dec. 29 due to flooding concerns, but the wait was worthwhile.
Liberty garnered the title by knocking off host James Monroe, 43-39, and Liberty senior guard Bri Gutierrez was the tournament’s most valuable player.
“We noticed a lot of the hard work starting to pay off over Christmas break,” Eagle coach Marc Costanzo said of the two tournament victories increased the squad’s victory total to three to equal last season’s total.
The confidence boost was palpable, but Liberty was seeking to cross another threshold last Friday when the Fauquier Falcons came to town. The Eagles were 0-5 in the Northwestern District while Fauquier had begun 0-3.
Liberty was clutch from the free throw line in the final minute to claim a 28-26 win to climb out of last place.
“Nothing is a confidence builder more than winning your first conference game of the season against a county rival,” Costanzo affirmed.
The hosts bolted out of the gate to lead 9-2 before Fauquier countered with a 5-0 run to narrow the gap to 9-7 by the end of the first quarter.
The pace slowed in the second quarter as both teams made some defensive adjustments and struggled to score. With each putting up four points, Liberty led 13-11 at halftime.
Fauquier exited the locker room and played its best quarter of the night, mounting an 8-3 charge to move into into a 19-16 lead with eight minutes to play. Costanzo said his crew also was hampered by a late-quarter ankle injury suffered by Gutierrez.
“She controls our offense, so for the next several minutes and into the fourth quarter we struggled on offense,’ Costanzo said. “However, when she went back into the game, you could see the confidence come back.”
Costanzo said his team limited ball handling mistakes down the stretch. He also pointed to clutch free throwing shooting in the final 60 seconds to stave off a Fauquier push. Dominique Quinn connected on three of four attempts, while Gutierrez was 2-for-2 in the final 15 seconds for the final margin.
Gutierrez tallied six of her team-high 13 points in the fourth quarter. Carleigh Cameron (six points), Quinn (five) and Ines Villalonga (two) accounted for the remaining points.
“[The girls] were exhausted after the game, but very happy to get the win,” Costanzo said. “Especially against a county rival.
Precious possessions wasted
Fauquier coach Brian Fodrell lamented the wasted opportunities in the district defeat, citing turnovers as a major bugaboo in robbing the squad ’s chances of running an effective defense.
“We have to learn how to value each possession and understand situational basketball,” he stressed.“We just could not take advantage of our opportunities.
“We are not a team that is a scoring machine, so each possession we have to look to get something positive,” Foddrell continued. “
He feels his young team shows flashes, yet consistency is lacking.
“We have to understand what it takes to win,” Foddrell explained. “They all have a lot of fight and grit in them. We just have to learn how to use that to our advantage.”
April Belcher was game-high scorer with 17 points. Kenza Chienku added five points, Felicity Awunganyi three and Taylor Knighting one.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.