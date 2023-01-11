Fauquier High boys basketball coach Jordan Orndorff credited his Falcons’ inspiring 57-48 win over Liberty Friday to a simple stat: Fauquier hit their first four shots.
“Make your first four and get out to an 8-0 run, and I believe we won the game by about eight,” Orndorff said. “So, in retrospect, that game was decided in the first minute.”
It’s not like the host Falcons took the rest of the game off. They rarely let up in rolling to their first North- western District win of the year. After starting 0-6, the Falcons are 4-10 and 1-3.
“I just couldn’t be more proud of our guys. They were very coachable tonight,” Orndorff said. “Worked hard, sat down and guarded. Probably the best I’ve seen all year.”
Liberty (3-10, 1-4) was coming off a devastating 69-65 loss to Millbrook three nights earlier that saw the Eagles lose in overtime after blowing a 16-point lead in the final two minutes.
“Their energy was a lot more than us in the first half,” Eagles coach Pat Frazer said. “And I thought if we could have played with that energy the whole game, it could have been a different game.”
About the Millbrook loss, Frazer is still shaking his head about losing a 16-point lead with so little time left. “We’ve shown that we can play with everyone in the district and now we got to win a game. Get over the hump and win a game,” Frazier said.
Fauquier’s strong start against the visiting Eagles was fueled by several players, especially sophomore scoring guard Dylan Donner, who showed the ability to both finish at the rim and knock down jump shots. Donner’s buzzer-beating floater from about five feet gave the Falcons a 30-17 lead at the break.
“He’s the leader of a team. I think anybody can see that,” Orndorff said. “He’s kind of the engine that keeps the motor running, and we’re just really proud of how he plays.”
The Eagles later utilized a box-and-one to stymie Donner. Seeing that, Orndorff had Donner stand off to the side while the Falcons played four-on-four, leading to step-up outings from big men Zach Potucek and Howard Burnett.
A senior forward, Potucek scored 13 points, including 11 in the second half, while sophomore center Howard Burnett led the Falcons with 15.
“Zach was just absolutely dominant inside tonight, dominant on the rebound. Even hit a nice 3-pointer at the top of the key,” Orndorff said. “And then Howard Burnett, sophomore for us who’s been starting the last few games. He was just huge boost.”
The Falcons took their biggest lead of the game at the end of the third quarter at 43-25.
Liberty used the sweet shooting of forward Joe Minor (game-high 16 points) and guard Jayden Curtis (13 points) to fight back. The pair hit two 3-pointers and scored eight points each in the fourth as the Eagles cut the lead to eight with two minutes remaining before a controversial play killed their momentum.
A loose ball headed towards the sidelines for a would-be Fauquier turnover was saved after it deflected off a referee’s foot. After a Burnett free throw, Fauquier bled the clock, hit their free throws and hung on.
Frazer knows better defense will get his Eagles back in the win column. “When our defense kicks, our offense starts. So hopefully today, we scored 23 points in the fourth quarter, so let’s build on that.”
Making his debut in this local rivalry, Orndorff couldn’t have been more pumped up.
“Absolutely electric, man. I’ve been telling people, ‘Hey, this is the biggest game in my coaching career to date,’” Orndorff said.
“If we play with that confidence and that little bit of swagger that we had tonight, I think it can take us a long way.”
