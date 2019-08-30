The Kettle Run Cougars rebounded from a season-opening loss by beating Rock Ridge’s field hockey team 3-0 Thursday at home in Nokesville.
Goalie Allyssa Space earned the shutout to give the Cougars a 1-1 record after losing to Patriot 2-1 Tuesday.
Against Rock Ridge, Abbey Smith, Aubrey Kearns and Jessica Wood each scored one goal each on assists by Paige Proctor, Marley Rowell and Samantha Malloy.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.