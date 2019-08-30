B_KR_FH_03_Abbey_Smith_7_Paige_Proctor_6.JPG

Abbey Smith (7) scored one goal Thursday and Paige Proctor (6) had an assist during Kettle Run’s 3-0 win over Rock Ridge.

 File photo by Randy Litzinger

The Kettle Run Cougars rebounded from a season-opening loss by beating Rock Ridge’s field hockey team 3-0 Thursday at home in Nokesville.

Goalie Allyssa Space earned the shutout to give the Cougars a 1-1 record after losing to Patriot 2-1 Tuesday.

Against Rock Ridge, Abbey Smith, Aubrey Kearns and Jessica Wood each scored one goal each on assists by Paige Proctor, Marley Rowell and Samantha Malloy.

