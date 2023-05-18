There wasn’t a single player on the Kettle Run softball squad that had experienced beating Fauquier entering last Friday’s showdown.
The Cougars had lost eight in a row to the mighty Falcon program and needed a season-ending win to clinch the No. 4 seed and a home game in the Northwestern District tournament.
Starting with a Kylie Wilkerson three-run home run in the first inning, Kettle Run led wire-to-wire as they ended a near six-year drought and topped Fauquier 8-3 for the first time since 2017.
“We had so much energy in this game. We wanted to beat them so bad,” said Wilkerson.
Kettle Run coach Ritchie Jacobs was pleased to see his kids get over a psychological hump.
“It’s a rivalry. Most of these kids know each other, and they haven’t beaten them in years. So, this is the first victory against Fauquier for these girls that are seniors,” Jacobs said.
The win locked up the No. 4 seed for the Cougars (10-7 overall, 6-6 district), who defeated No. 5 Millbrook (5-7) 7-3 on Tuesday in the district first round, and will travel to No. 1 James Wood for Thursday’s semis.
Falcons finish as No. 3 seed
Fauquier’s loss didn’t alter the standings. They’re the No. 3 seed at 7-5.
“We're excited. It's do or die time, and I know that their competitive juices will come out come Monday,” Fauquier coach Erika Lamper said.
Last year, the Falcons lost in the district finals to James Wood 10-9 in extra innings, then to Loudoun Valley 5-0 in the first round of the Class 4 Region C tournament. Looking to return to regionals again, Fauquier defeated Liberty 19-9 on Monday to advance to Thursday’s district semifinals against No. 2 Sherando.
“It's just going to take focus,” said Lamper of the Sherando semi. “It's going to take the whole team. If they can work together as a team and put the team above themselves, I think we’ll be fine.”
Wilkerson made her Senior Night memorable. She struck out two Falcons in the top of the first, then stepped into the box following walks to Mandy Holmes and Kaley Frazier.
Remembering their first matchup against Fauquier on April 14, Wilkerson expected to be pitched inside by starter Kara Kaltreider. After falling behind 0-2, she hammered a middle-in screwball 240 feet over the left field fence to put the Cougars ahead 3-0.
“I took it from last game they were going to work me inside. The first two cuts I took, both inside pitches, both screwballs,I read the spin. And then the third pitch, I just turned on it,” Wilkerson said.
After a scoreless second inning, Fauquier scored a run in the third as Mikayla Gilmore singled up the middle, stole second and scored on a Lydia Lovell single to make it 3-1.Kettle Run made it 4-1 in the bottom of the third, loading the bases on a single and two walks with Delaney Lail scoring as Paige Bagwell was hit by a pitch.
In the fourth, Kaltreider tripled down the left field line and scored on an Erin Irvin single to close to 4-2, but the Cougars had another answer. With two away, Lail doubled into the left field corner on the first pitch to drive in Alexah Gordon and Holmes, extending the lead to 6-2.
Refusing to go away in the fifth, Gilmore was hit by a pitch, stole second, took third on a wild pitch and scored on a Lovell sacrifice fly to right to cut the Cougars’ lead to 6-3.
After giving up a run in three straight innings, Wilkerson struck out the last two batters she faced to complete a 1-2-3 sixth inning.
“She pitched a whole, complete game where her and I were on the same page with calling pitches. Usually, we struggle a little bit,” Jacobs said. “This is the way that it's supposed to go. She came to play tonight, no doubt about it.”
Kettle Run added two insurance runs in the sixth as Lail drove in Makayla Kestner with a single, then Erin Corbin scored on a wild pitch to make it 8-3.
Jacobs called Lail to the mound in the seventh. The senior promptly struck out three Falcons to slam the door on the Cougars’ monumental win.
Reach Matthew Proctor at mproctor@fauquier.com
