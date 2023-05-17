It didn’t take long for Kettle Run to find the back of the net in Monday’s Northwestern District first round girls soccer match against Fauquier.
In the sixth minute, freshman Addy Patrick got behind the Falcons’ defense on a beautiful give-and-go sequence with junior Caroline DeJesus and beat the goalkeeper to the far corner to give the Cougars a 1-0 lead.
“It was like four touches. There were four players involved touching give-and-goes, and that's beautiful soccer. I told them at halftime that's how you play the game, just continue doing that,” coach William Brummett said.
Extending the lead with a Gloria Malloy goal late in the second half, No. 3 Kettle Run (8-6-1 overall, 8-4-1 district) defeated visiting No. 6 Fauquier (4-12-1, 3-9-1) 2-1 to advance to the district semifinals on Thursday. They’ll play No. 2 Handley following the Judges' 8-0 victory over No. 7 Liberty on Tuesday.
“I think we played really well. We distributed the ball well. We obviously moved it well. We’ve looked really good from the beginning of the season till now. So, I think it’s promising,” said Brummett.
Despite the loss, first-year Falcons coach Bryan Black said his squad is building towards a bright future.“We really do have a classy group of girls, and the culture that's being created at Fauquier is solid. And that's really what we've been focusing on this year,” he said.
The two squads played tight matches in the regular season. Kettle Run won 1-0 on April 14, with the last match ending 0-0 on May 9.
“We talked about moving the ball well, (playing) touch-release soccer, getting up and around and all that stuff. We constantly practice that,” Brummett said.
The Cougars’ game plan proved it would work right away. Dribbling forward, Patrick passed laterally to DeJesus, who played the ball forward to a cutting Patrick on the edge of the box. After a few more dribbles, Patrick buried her shot to put Kettle Run ahead 1-0 six minutes in.
Again, using brilliant touch-release movement, Kettle Run nearly created another goal in the 10th minute. Reagan Patrick received a throw-in from Peyton Lloyd, who immediately cut towards the box and received the ball back from Patrick. Lloyd’s shot sailed just over the crossbar.
Fauquier’s first scoring opportunity came in the 17th minute on a corner kick. Ella Black crossed the ball to the back post to Davery Pillet, but the senior’s shot was deflected out of bounds.
Despite plenty of openings, Kettle Run’s second goal didn’t come until the 65th minute when Addy Patrick crossed the ball to the back post where Gloria Malloy finished from point blank, extending the lead to 2-0.
“I've always taught placement overpower when you're up near the net. So, luckily we didn't try to overpower it and go over the top. It was well done, well played,” Brummett said.
Fauquier’s rare chances were a result of Kettle Run’s solid midfield play. Said Black,“They have some really strong central midfielders that win a lot of 50-50 balls. So, I feel like we were losing the game in the midfield and that resulted in less chances for us in front of the goal.”
The Falcons broke through in the 79th minute as Jasmine Twyman tapped in an Ella Black free kick to cut the lead to 2-1.
“We thought we would get a goal, it was just too little too late,” said Black.
Reach Matthew Proctor at mproctor@fauquier.com
