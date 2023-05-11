Alaina Marek wants to be a nurse and help people.
That’s also the mindset the Liberty High senior midfielder brings to the lacrosse field.
“I love being a team player. I'ma captain this year, so I felt like this year I really needed to step up with that, not just make it about myself because I'm trying to help build up the program with all the new girls coming in,” Marek said.
The hard-working Marek signed to play at NCAA Division III Wilson (Pa.) College and was honored in a signing ceremony at LHS last week. She plans to study nursing and chemistry and become a travel nurse.
“Ever since I was a kid, I knew that I wanted to do something in the medical field,” Marek said. “I've always loved helping people, and I really like science, so I thought it was a really good fit for me.”
Finding a college that met her career goals was a deciding factor in her picking Wilson, located a few hours up I-81 in Chambersburg.
“The nursing program there was just magnificent. They’re a private school so they're privately funded, and the program they have there is just absolutely amazing.So,I think it was just kind of both ways, it was the lacrosse and the school,” she said.
Marek, who earned second team all-region honors as an attacker in 2022, said coach Brooke Hunley-DellaValle encouraged her in the right way.
“She was like, ‘I want to make the right decision for you. As much as I want you to be a player here, I want you to be a student first and then an athlete. Wherever that takes you, I want to support you,’” said Marek.
The two first met last summer at a V-cut girls lacrosse camp in Northern Virginia where high school players develop their skills and show off their game for college coaches. Hunley-DellaValle was impressed and invited Marek to visit.
Marek met her future coaches, teammates and Chambersburg residents during her visit.
“The campus in general, it's small but it's beautiful. They have an equestrian farm on campus, they have an agriculture farm, and just the buildings themselves of the school are really pretty,” she said. “And the people there are just so welcoming. Like my first tour, honestly, they were just so kind to me.”
Alaina’s mother Carrie Marek is happy, too: “When we went to that campus, all of my mom senses were like, ‘OK, this is good.’ I don't think that I could have thought of a better coach to take my daughter on for the next year,” Carrie Marek said.
Marek, who received interest from Lynchburg and UVA-Wise, is part of Wilson’s rebuilding program.The school dropped women’s lacrosse in 2014 but brought it back in 2021 when they hired Hunley-DellaValle.
“When I first met (Hanley-DellaValle), she said that she's wanting to come in with a big bang with the new freshmen coming in. And she says that I have guaranteed playing time my freshman year,” Marek said. “I do not expect a starting position, but she said I’ll definitely be seeing the field and playing a bunch my freshman year.”
Liberty coach Rylie Cole says Marek will help Wilson.
“Alaina is an amazing leader, natural leader. She's a hard worker, so she has a lot of qualities that help the team have a positive atmosphere that I think she’ll carry to Wilson with her,” Cole said.
Reach Matthew Proctor at mproctor@fauquier.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.