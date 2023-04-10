After an up-and-down start to the season, coach Mike Ryon’s confidence in the Kettle Run boys tennis team is growing.
Ryon returned to Kettle Run last season after previously coaching the Cougars from 2015 to 2019. Losing to James Wood in the first round of the Northwestern District playoffs in his first year back, Ryon has his sights aimed higher this season.
“Our low-end goal is to capture first or second place in the conference overall and move into the postseason conference playoffs. Our higher goal is to finish adequately in the post-season to play at states,” Ryon said.
Those goals initially appeared to be too lofty as the Cougars lost five of their first six matchups. But following a dominating performance against Millbrook High recently, Ryon is optimistic about what the Cougars can achieve this season.
“Let's just say a bright light went on when we beat Millbrook,” he said. “I'm thinking maybe we have a little better shot than what I was originally thinking. I'm a little more on the positive side now.”
Kettle Run stands at 2-5 overall and 1-2 in the Northwestern District. The Cougars defeated Warren County 7-2 to pick up their first win of the season, but fell to Handley, a perennial powerhouse, and Sherando in their first two district matchups.
Most recently, Kettle Run swept Millbrook 9-0, winning all six singles and all three doubles matches.
Ryon said that the victory is an encouraging sign for the squad’s future this season.
“The 9-0 win versus Millbrook may be revealing that an increase in dynamic developmental strengths is starting to engage at all positions,” he said.
The lineup has junior Jackson Craig at No. 1 singles, with seniors Connor Dean at No. 2, Andrei Dinu at No. 3 and Ramzi Shoman at No. 4. Craig and Dean form the No. 1 doubles pair while Dinu and Shoman are the No. 2.
Craig was the Cougars’ No. 1 last season as a sophomore, and he returns to that spot looking better than ever.
“In my six years total, I think he is the most outstanding number one player I have had in all teams,” Ryon said.
A starter on the boys basketball team, Dean makes his debut on the tennis court as a senior and has already solidified himself in the No. 2 spot.
“He's a very tall guy, very athletic because he's played a lot of different sports, particularly basketball,” Ryon said. “So, he's a solid number two player, and he and Jackson should do well in the No. 1 doubles. They'll be competitive.”
Dinu, one of the most experienced players on the team, is “very passionate, highly spirited. Absolutely loves the game. So, he's a strong player,” according to Ryon.
The rest of the lineup consists of Gavin Farey, Charles Schuppin, Stephen Brown, Dayton Key and Nicholas Lincoln with the third doubles pair varying from match-to-match.
