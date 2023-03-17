How many teams can lose six impressive seniors, including four all-region selections, and remain a force?
Meet the Fauquier Falcons, whose ongoing dynasty returns ready to roll this spring.
“We’re really excited. We have half the starters coming back. We lost a big senior class, which is tough, but the seniors this year are great leaders. They know how we run things in the Fauquier softball program,” said coach Erika Lamper.
After winning the Northwestern District regular season title, the Falcons return two all-district first team and all-region infielders in seniors Mikayla Gilmore and Katie Harrington, as well as two returning outfield standouts in seniors Emily Penatzer and Erin Irvin. Promising sophomore pitcher Kara Kaltreider is also back.
Gilmore, who was an all-district first team pick at second base last year, will likely move to shortstop. Harrington, named all-district first team at third, will likely play second or could emerge at shortstop. Both are impact Falcons, with Gilmore likely leading off.
“We need Mikayla in the lineup and Katie is a big hitter as well,” Lamper said.
The outfield consists of two key returning starters in senior Penatzer in left field and senior Erin Irvin in right. Penatzer was a second team all-district outfielder last year and Irvin was an honorable mention outfielder.
Lamper loves their hustle and spunk, noting both are small but lethal. “Emily is awesome. She’s a little lefty but always finds a way to put the ball in play,” said Lamper. “Erin is little but quick too.”
Kaltreider to pitch most games
Sophomore Kara Kaltreider is the primary pitcher after sharing the role as a freshman in 2022.
“She’s a sweetheart. She is always working and wants to be out there to support the team,” Lamper said.
The coach noted the team thrived when one Falcon hurler emerged as the clear No. 1.
“We’ve sometimes had just one star pitcher who is the workhorse every game, whether it’s Sarah Lamper (now at Shepherd College) to Meghan Harrington (now at Princeton). We’ve not had that workhorse last year, but Kara is starting to fill that role.”
Kaltreider throws a screwball, plus a “down pitch” and has increased her velocity, now firing balls in the mid 50 MPH range, which is above average for a high school pitcher, the coach said.
“She’ll be on the mound quite a bit,” the coach emphasized, also noting Gilmore and freshman Lydia Lovell can pitch.
New roles
Lamper said catcher, third base and first base are key spots where the coaching staff is assessing options. The Falcons lost star catcher Helena Lovell, who was the district co-Player of the Year, as well as first team all-district selections in center fielder Meredith Wayland, shortstop Peyton Swart and first baseman Haley Saulsbury.
Fauquier doesn’t have a JV, so there are 15 girls on varsity, providing plenty of options.
Freshman Lydia Lovell, a left-handed hitter and the sister of former star Helena, could take over in center. Power-hitting sophomore Aliana Hawkins also looks dangerous. “Lydia is one of our best fielders and we are excited about Aliana. She is a very strong girl,” Lamper said.
Senior Brooke Owens, who had surgery last year, will play in the infield, likely at second base.
Twin sisters April and Brooke Belcher, both juniors, will help at catcher and third, respectively.
Key juniors are first baseman Ashley Heflin and outfielder Savannah Smith.
The four freshmen are talented, said Lamper. They include Lovell, who could start in center, catcher-infielder Ava Garza and third baseman-catcher Ashley Murphy, as well as outfielder Grace Faulk. “Ava and Ashley are very talented and athletic, and Grace will find her way into the outfield. She is a very coachable kid,” Lamper said.
Aside from Gilmore leading off, Lamper says the batting order “is still a work in progress. We don’t have something set in stone. We’ll make changes as people prove themselves in the lineup.”
Fauquier’s prospects
Fauquier went 14-5 last year and won the Northwestern District regular season title. They fell in the district tournament final 10-9 to James Wood in eight innings, then lost to Loudoun Valley 5-0 in the region semifinals.
This has the makings of another district championship squad.
“It will be fun, there’s no clear No. 1. Kettle Run looks strong this year and it seems Millbrook and James Wood will always be contenders,” said Lamper, who noted Liberty will also be an intense rival.
Lamper says her five-member senior class is the last group that lost a season due to COVID, having 2020 wiped out, which gives them extra motivation: “They understand what it means to lose a season of softball. It makes them work harder. They understand what it means to lose something you love.”
