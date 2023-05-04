It’sbeen a tale of two halves for the FauquierHighboyslacrosse teamthis seasonas the Falcons have lost four of their last fivegamesafter opening the year on fire.
Following a 4-1 start, Fauquierhas droppedto 5-5 as theback-to-back Class 4 Region B champions sit in fourth in the region at 2-3after a 10-9 loss to MeridianonMay 1.
“We lost a couple of close games.We’vebeen competitive in each andif wehad a bit moreluck,thingscould’vebeen a bit different,” Fauquier coach J.B.Tippettsaid.
The Falcons’high-scoring offense has kept themclose. With juniors Kobe LinkandBillyBrooks and sophomore ChristianFriedlleading the way, Fauquier averages just under 13 goals a game.
They fell to Loudoun Valley 11-9 on April 11,then lost anothernailbiterin overtime toJames Monroe 11-10 on April 13.After beating Culpeper County 17-7 on April 24, the Falcons dropped two more close ones totheregion’stwofrontrunners,Kettle Run,15-12,and Meridian,10-9.
Against Kettle Run on April 26, Fauquier fell behind 8-5 at the half andcouldn’tcomeback against the Cougars potent attack. “Theyare a speedy unit that can handle the ball well.Youcannot give them opportunities, wegave them a few toomany last Wednesday,”Tippettsaid.
Kettle Run’s dynamic offense was on full display at Fauquieras Matt Green scored four goalsandBryce McAnanyand Scotty Barone addedhat tricks.
While Kettle Run’s attack seems as ifit’snever slowing down,Tippettbelieves the Falcons can hold their ownagainst them.
“I think wematched up very well. KettleRunplayed a great game and moved the ball very well. Their experience showed in the game as they played a bit more disciplined than we did,”he said.
Withfour gamesremaining,Tippettknowsit’snow or never for the Falcons if they hope to win a third straight region title.
“We need to continue to grow as a team, reallyfocusing inon how we run our offense, as well as playing more disciplined defense. Our hope is to play our best ball over the nextfourgames as we prepare fortheregional tournament,”he said.
