With only three games left in the regular season, coach William Brummett is confident his Kettle Run girls soccer team can make a run in the Northwestern District playoffs.
“I think we have a shot. We have a young team, but now they're seeming to fire on all cylinders. So, I think we can hang with anyone in this conference,” Brummett said.
Although they’ve dropped four of their last six games, the Cougars (5-6 overall) remain over .500 in district play at 5-4 and sit third behind James Wood (9-0) and Handley (8-2).
“We've been playing well. We've started connecting the ball through the middle and getting our outside people up and around. So, I think from the beginning of the season, we're looking a lot better than we did,” he said.
Brummett said he has been particularly happy with the level of play he’s seen in the midfield. Freshman Maggie Gardner is “very composed on the field, distributes the ball well and will take shots on goal,” while versatile sisters Reagan and Addy Patrick have also impressed in various roles.
On the defensive end, Brummett said center backs Mikaela Brunda and Gracie Mehaffey have stuck out with their strong play, while freshman Peyton Lloyd leads the team in goals.
While Brummett likes how Kettle Run has progressed, it hasn’t reflected in wins quite yet.
Kettle Run was 3-2 after the first two weeks despite not playing their best ball according to Brummett, and they’ve since struggled to find wins, going 2-4 after spring break.
After falling to Brentsville 4-0 on April 11, the Cougars defeated Fauquier 1-0 on April 14 before dropping three straight one-score games to James Wood, Brentsville and Handley. In their most recent game on April 25, they beat Millbrook 2-1.
Brummett believes the Cougars must find more ways to put the ball in the back of the net. “(In) previous years we've had a true striker up there. Right now, we're still trying to find that player that finds the back of the net every time,” he said.
Brummett is encouraged by what he’s seen from the offense despite their struggles to score.
“We want to play two-touch soccer, keeping triangle shapes and moving the ball. Keep the ball moving in our favor as far as possession goes. And I think it's clicked for them. We've been playing that style and trying to play a fast-paced game, switching the ball from side to side and getting it up the field and into the net,” he said.
Kettle Run visits Liberty on May 5 and Fauquier on May 9 before ending the year at home against fourth place Sherando on May 12, a crucial game for the district playoff seedings.
“Just keep up with the speed of play that we are trying to be accustomed to and go out there and play like we have the last two or three games and we'll be fine. If we can keep the ball moving and maintain possession, we should come out with W’s,” Brummett said.
Reach Matthew Proctor at mproctor@fauquier.com
