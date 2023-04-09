Fauquier Highgirlstenniscoach Frank Strano is a business and marketing teacher at FHS.
He’dbuy stock in hisup-and-coming team,citingtheiryouth and upward mobility.
“Our team has improved over last year,”saidStrano.“Girlstennis continues to be an evolving sport at Fauquier High School.Most of our players are beginnerswhoenjoy the camaraderie of the team and learning the game.”
Stanowelcomes fourreturneeswhojoin ten newcomerson the14-girl roster.
Returning standoutSammieGibbsis Fauquier’s top player. “Sammie is a sophomore and ourNo. 1player. She works on her game 12 months a year and is a top contender in our district,” saidStrano.
Also back is No. 2 singles playerAliPatusky,who is a juniorand team captain.
The Falcons’ two other returneesareJordanBuyna, a junior,and Anita Schofield, a sophomore. “Jordan and Anita have also improved vastly over last year,” said Strano.
Isis Collins, Livy Gaines, Shannon Seiler, AriDebellastreand Julia Lima are seniors and first year tennis players.
Evie Black, asophomore,“hasan impressive serve and aptitude for the game,” said Strano.
Freshmen Khloe Poole, Emma Anderson, Addison Raible and Rebecca Machado will also see playing time. Poole and Andersonhave already competed in singles matches.
Strano is planning to give every player a shot in matches.
“Throughout the season we will have various lineups and every player will get a chance to play, learn the game, grow together and improve as individuals,” saidStrano, whose squad has opened 0-5.
“We are fortunate to have exceptional young ladies involved with bright futures.”
