Growing up as a basketball player, Ryan Wilson-McCoy could always jump out of the gym.
Now after only two years on the Liberty High track team, Wilson-McCoy is leaping his way to the University of Mount Olive (N.C.) where he will jump for the Trojans’ NCAA Division II track team.
“I always dreamed of this moment. I never would have thought that I would be going for track because I used to want to play basketball, but it’s really amazing, especially with how little time I had to put in to get to this moment,” Wilson-McCoy said.
Wilson-McCoy was one of four LHS college-bound track seniors honored last Friday.
Maya Turner will attend Emory &Henry, Kayla Lopez is going to Christopher Newport University and Jackson Arnold has picked Randolph College.
Wilson-McCoy to Mount Olive
Wilson-McCoy first joined the Eagles’ track team in the spring of his sophomore year but had his season cut short after contracting COVID-19.
He completed a full track season as a junior, using the indoor and outdoor seasons to expand his potential. He also played basketball in the winter.
In his short time as a jumper, Wilson-McCoy has made incredible strides. After triple jumping 21 feet at the start of his junior season, he has improved his personal record to over 45 feet, which didn’t go unnoticed.
With the help of Accaiya Evans, a recruiting coach for the National Collegiate Scouting Association, Wilson-McCoy met Mount Olive’s track and field director and head coach Earl Graves. Wilson-McCoy later visited the school, located about an hour southeast of Raleigh, where he toured the campus, met the coaching staff and even participated in a practice.
“Once I took a visit, it was all about the vibes and how it really made me feel, it was just so welcoming,” he said.
At Mount Olive, Wilson-McCoy will compete in the long and triple jump on the track while studying computer science in the classroom.
Turner to Emory & Henry
Maya Turner has been a jack-of-all-trades for the Liberty track team as she’s competed in seemingly every event, but the 400 meter is her calling card.
Completing one lap around a track in as little as 1:00.86, Turner will run at NCAA Division II Emory & Henry College on a full academic scholarship.
“I'm just going to continue to do the 400 because that's been my main thing. I think I can be really good at it if I had really good coaching,” she said.
Really good coaching is something Turner expects to receive at Emory & Henry, one of the main factors in her decision. Head coach Leroy Worley and Turner have known each other for nearly four years.
While she also received interest from West Liberty (W.Va.) University, her relationship with Worley made the decision an easy one.
“He's been looking at me forever, and we just had that connection where I just felt like he was the coach,” Turner said. “Now since I talk to him almost every other day, I just think we're like that duo. I think it's going to work out great.”
Before making her decision official, Turner took two visits to the southwestern Virginia campus. First, she took a general tour of the campus to check out the buildings where she’ll be studying exercise science with the hopes of becoming an athletic trainer, then returned to meet and spend time with many of her future teammates.
Lopez to run track, cross-country at Christopher Newport
A long-distance track and cross-country runner at Liberty, Kayla Lopez will run for both teams at NCAA Division III Christopher Newport University in Newport News.
Lopez said she transitioned to running from softball.
“I actually played softball for five years before I started running, and I did cross country in middle school just to stay in shape,” she said. “I decided I liked it a lot more than softball my freshman year in high school, and I quit softball and just did running.”
That decision has proved to be a good one for Lopez who plans on running the 6K for cross country during the fall and the 10K, 5K and 1500 meters for track during the winter and spring.
CNU coach Tyler Wingard was the only coach Lopez contacted about running in college.
After exchanging emails and phone calls, Lopez took an overnight visit to the Newport News campus where she stayed with her future teammates and participated in a practice.
“The campus was really nice, and everyone when I got there was super welcoming.It just was a school that I knew that if I got an injury or something, I would still want to go to that school. I picked it for the school,” said Lopez, who will study business.
Arnold runs to Randolph
After wrestling as a freshman and sophomore, Jackson Arnold was convinced by a friend to come out for the track team as a junior, a decision that couldn’t have worked out any better for him.
Only running for two years, it didn’t take long for Arnold to make a name for himself on the track as he is running all the way to NCAA Division III Randolph College in Lynchburg.
“Last year was my first year (running track). I never would have thought that I would be signing today at all,” Arnold said.
A middle-distance runner, Arnold will compete in the 400, the 4x400 relay and potentially the 200 while studying exercise science at Randolph with the goal of becoming an athletic trainer.
Arnold, who also received interest from Eastern University in Pa., was locked in on Randolph after meeting head coach Ryan Davis.
“Everybody down there was just so friendly. The coach was nice, he offered to take me and my folks out for lunch, and it seemed like the place I had to be,” Arnold said.
Arnold first met the coach after Davis reached out to him through the National Collegiate Scouting Association. After exchanging phone calls and mutual interest, Arnold took a trip to the Lynchburg campus to check out the track and athletic facilities.
He loved everything he saw.
“My number one goal is to just earn my spot on the team. I mean, they already have a spot down there for me, but I feel like I have to earn it still,” he said.
