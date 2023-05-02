Nash Holland is known for attacking and Thanuwat Kraiwan for playmaking.
The two gifted Liberty High boys soccer forwards are taking their talents to the next level.
Both seniors signed with NCAA Division III programs: Kraiwan will attend Knox College in Galesburg, Ill., with Holland staying local at Randolph-Macon College in nearby Ashland.
“They're both great kids and they're both passionate about the sport. This is no surprise that both of them are going somewhere to play soccer,” Liberty coach Chase Cox said.
Kraiwan realized his college playing potential at Liberty. “I never really imagined I'd be playing soccer in college until these recent years. Then it really became a focus,” Kraiwan said in Monday ceremony at LHS.
For Holland, it’s been a goal for a while. “I honestly can't remember when I wasn't playing soccer. It's kind of something that's just been a daily routine in my life, like something that stuck with me,” said Holland.
Kraiwan knew the second he stepped onto the campus that Knox was the place for him. Galesburg is a small city of 32,195 in northwestern Illinois and the home of poet Carl Sandburg.
“The team is 70% international, which is really interesting. I really like that diverse environment because I am part Thai, so going somewhere where it's accepting of my nationality is really important to me,” Kraiwan said.
After Knox coach Kevwe Akpore reached out, the two talked over the phone, then later over a video call that resulted in Kraiwan planned a visit and made the 13-hour drive.
“It's a well-knit community. You can tell everyone there knows everyone and that's what I really like. It's a real small college, 1,200 undergrads, and walking around everyone was welcoming.There's also a main focus on soccer. All the facilities were very nice for such a small campus,” he said.
Kraiwan describes himself as a playmaker, someone that sees the field well and knows how to set up teammates and create scoring chances. With Knox being a young team mostly comprised of underclassmen, he believes he can compete right away but is more focused on learning the college game and developing as a player.
Planning on studying physics and aerospace or nuclear engineering, he values his education highly and chose Knox partly because of their academic programs, which he said are amazing.
Holland picks Randolph-Macon
Although Holland received interest from Bridgewater College and Roanoke College, he instantly knew Randolph-Macon was where he wanted to go on his first visit to the Ashland campus.
“Once I visited Randolph-Macon and met the team and everything, it was my number one school. This is who I want to be with. No matter what, this is what school I want to go to,” Holland said.
Holland initially visited the school before he ever came in contact with head coach Josh Laux but was so impressed on his tour that he decided to reach out in December.After exchanging emails, Laux invited Holland to an ID camp where he had the opportunity to showcase his skills in an intense and competitive environment.
Holland committed a week later.“When I talked to the coach and when he gave me an offer and everything, it was probably one of the best days of my life,” he said.
Holland said the coaches liked him for his presence and ability to create chances around the box but knows playing time could be hard to come by initially.
“I want to go in there, I want to try to prove myself. I want to have a challenge for myself so I can get better at the game because I always love having a challenge,” he said. “Competition there is just crucial for the development.”
While at Randolph-Macon, Holland will study Mechanical Engineering with the hopes of developing his game enough to transfer to a Division I school to advance his education and playing career.
