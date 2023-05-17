For the first time since 2019, the Kettle Run boys lacrosse team is headed to the Class 4 state tournament.
By defeating Meridian 11-9 in their regular season finale on May 8, the Cougars clinched the regular season region championship and will be the No. 1 seed in the Class 4 Region B tournament starting Thursday.
“Goal number one this season was to get the top seed in the tournament, win the regular season title, and we went out and accomplished it. So, I'm just very proud of the guys,” coach Bryan Logan said.
As the No. 1 seed, Kettle Run (11-3 overall, 7-0 region) receives an automatic berth in the state tournament, which starts June 2.The Cougars last reached states in 2019 after defeating Fauquier 18-6 in the regional final. They fell to Dominion 12-9 in the quarterfinals.
Since dropping three of their first five games, Kettle Run has been white hot. Seniors Jake and Matt Green lead the team with 48 and 33 goals, respectively. Sophomore Scotty Barone has 30 goals and senior Bryce McAnany 28, helping the Cougars win their last nine games of the season.
“Our defense has been really good. They're communicating well, they're sliding well, they're creating turnovers. And then our offense, it was just executing the plan, and that's what they've done. So, we really knew what we could do, it just has all finally come together,” Logan said.
Of their nine wins in a row, none were more important than the season finale against No. 2 Meridian (6-1). Both squads were undefeated in region play with the regular season title and No. 1 seed on the line in Falls Church on May 8.
With the Green twins and McAnany each finding the back of the net multiple times, Kettle Run led from start to finish to defeat the Mustangs 11-5 and punch their ticket to the state tournament.
“It never felt like we were absolutely dominating them, but we grinded it out. We just kept going, kept our heads up,” said Logan. “We're just consistently plotting, consistently moving, and when that happens, we put in goals.”
Kettle Run hosts No. 8 Eastern View (0-7) in the regional tournament opener on Thursday and Logan isn’t taking these games lightly.
“If we win the regional tournament, we get a state home game. If we don't, we're traveling up to Loudoun County. That's an hour-long bus ride. No one wants to do that,” he said.
“We want to put a banner up in the gym for the regional title. We want to win the trophy. So, we still have everything to play for.”
Liberty and Fauquier also open region play this week.
Liberty (6-6 overall) earned the No. 4 seed based on a coin flip after tying Fauquier and James Monroe at 3-4. The Eagles host No. 5 James Monroe (3-4) in the first round on Friday.
Two-time defending region champion Fauquier (7-7) dropped to the No. 6 seed and travels to No. 3 Brentsville on Thursday. The Tigers edged the Falcons 13-10 on May 11.
For Fauquier and Liberty, those are both tough region-opening matches.
“We have been playing together as a team and competing whistle to whistle. Some of our scores are not reflective of our efforts,” Eagles’ coach Michael Gesiotto said in an email.
Liberty beat James Monroe 10-6 way back on March 31 in Bealeton.
Reach Matthew Proctor at mproctor@fauquier.com
