Looking to end a four-game losing skid, Kettle Run entered Friday’s boys soccer match against visiting Liberty desperate to find a win.
After falling from first to fourth in the Northwestern District over the past two weeks, the Cougars rebounded with a 2-0 shutout win over the Eagles on Friday in Nokesville.
“I think we dominated the game from start to end,” Kettle Run coach Elvis Ochoa said. “We attack, we try to play our ball up to the (attacking) third. That’s it, we scored goals today, that’s the important part.”
Thanks to goals from Chris Childers and Aaron Sullivan, the Cougars are back in the hunt for the district crown. At 7-4-1 overall and 6-3-1 in the district, Kettle Run jumps Sherando (6-4-1) for third behind Fauquier (7-4) and Handley (7-5). Sixth place Liberty fell to 3-10-1 and 3-8-1.
“It was a good game, a good battle. Both teams were into it. Gave up an early goal, so it kind of dictated where the game was going to go. But it was a pretty good battle,” Liberty coach Chase Cox said.
The win provides the Cougars with crucial momentum as they close the season with two massive district games at home. First, they’re scheduled to host Fauquier on Tuesday with first place in the district on the line, then finish with Millbrook on Wednesday. If Kettle Run wins out, they’ll clinch the No. 1 seed for the district tournament, which starts May 16.
“We just got to keep attacking. We got to keep attacking the middle and the sides. Our offense has to be strong just like tonight,” Ochoa said. “So hopefully we get these two wins, and the momentum keeps going into the playoffs.”
As for Liberty, Friday’s match was their last of the season, so they have to wait and see where they’ll end up in the district seedings. Cox believes this extra time off will be beneficial as it allows his squad to rest and heal.
“I think we're going to be okay. I don't think that we have played our best yet. We've been banged up,” Cox said. “I hope to have everybody back, so we'll see what happens. All our games are close, we just had some bad luck.”
Looking for an offensive spark, Ochoa made an adjustment, switching from a 4-5-1 alignment to a 4-4-2, moving Paul Dumitru from the midfield to the forward position alongside captain Chris Childers.
Ochoa’s adjustment saw instant success as the Cougars were on the board just 10 minutes in.
Dribbling down the right sideline, Noah Lenky played a cross to the center of the field with the perfect amount of touch for Childers to carry it to open space without breaking a stride. After a few dribbles to the edge of the box, Childers beat the keeper to the bottom left corner to put Kettle Run ahead 1-0.
“He's adjusted to what I want to play, which is coming back and forth, playing the ten and nine positions,” said Ochoa of Childers. “In the past games he's been kind of in a drought, but he's finally back in the net. Hopefully we find more goals.”
Kettle Run kept threatening throughout the first half as they had two great looks in the 30th minute. First, Aaron Sullivan headed a ball towards the left post, then Childers put a shot on goal from the spot, but Liberty goalkeeper Kenny Benitez made two brilliant saves to keep the score 1-0.
In the final five minutes of the half, the Cougars had a flurry of chances that finally led to their second goal. Jason Flores and Dumitru both had close shots at the goal, but both were deflected out of bounds for corner kicks. With Childers taking both corners, the Eagles shut down both attempts before Dumitru was fouled in the box for a 38th minute penalty kick.
With Sullivan stepping up to the spot, he calmly rolled the ball into the left side of the net as Benitez dove to the right to give Kettle Run the 2-0 lead moments before halftime.
Childers and Sullivan each had good looks inside the box to open the second half, but the scoring chances soon became few and far between as both squads played airtight along the back line with neither side managing to find the back of the net.
Kettle Run’s only mistake came in the 74th minute when Griffin Eck was handed a red card for a late tackle on Shawn Garner.Aside from that slip up, Ochoa loved what he saw from his defense.
“Well-timed tackles. We did get a little bit unlucky with some yellows and some reds tonight, but other than that our defense was sound. I don't think they gave us much pressure, though,” he said.
Reach Matthew Proctor at mproctor@fauquier.com
