Ballybristol Farm's Andi'amu went wire-to-wire in the $75,000 International Gold Cup timber stakes at Great Meadow Saturday, his second-straight victory over the challenging course.
The 3 1/2 mile classic anchored the International Gold Cup program Oct. 22 near The Plains. A crowd estimated more than 10,000 bet almost $58,000 on the pari-mutuel card.
Ridden by Freddie Procter for leading trainer Leslie Young, the 12-year-old French-bred won his fourth stake of the year in remarkable fashion, powering to the lead at f lag-fall and controlling the pace by as much as 20 lengths early in the headliner.
The veteran showed his affinity for Great Meadow yet again: This was Andi’amu’s fifth victory at Great Meadow, having won over hurdles here in 2015, the cross-country steeplethon in 2019 and the Virginia Gold Cup in 2019 this past May.
Trainer Young says Andi’amu relishes the speed-favoring turf oval. “It’s such an honor to be in this horse’s presence,” said the Pennsylvania-based conditioner and current-leading trainer. “He swells up when the crowd cheers for him and people call to him (from the sidelines.) He’s a phenomenal horse.
“I’m so glad (owners Mr. and Mrs. Tom Collins) were able to be here. In the end, you know, it’s a team effort.”
English-based amateur rider Freddie Procter got the call; he’d won his first timber stake – the Virginia Gold Cup – here this spring. “Once this horse gets into that relentless (gallop) rhythm, there’s nothing that can touch him,” Procter said.
Procter put Andi’amu on the lead early in the field of five, putting on a jumping show as the pair extended control along the backstretch. They survived a miscue at the last, and Andi’amu drew off to win by almost 10.
Closest was Hundred Acre Field's Cracker Factory, coming off a stakes score last out at Virginia Fall, second under Jamie Bargary. Fat Chance Farm's Flaming Sword, Barry Foley aboard, was third.
For Andi'amu, it was another milestone in an 11-year, 45-race career. He’s won nine stakes races and 14 races total. The win boosts his earnings to more than $500,000, a rare accomplishment in the division since there are fewer races – and less prize money, over timber than over hurdles.
With the victory, Andi’amu seals the National Steeplechase Association timber title, which he also won in 2019.
The undercard
The grade 2 Ferguson memorial hurdle handicap provided another electrifying performance by one of the ‘chase circuit’s most popular stars. Homebred by trainer Kate Dalton and husband-jockey Bernie Dalton, veteran distaffer Down Royal kicked clear to “beat the boys,” as Kate Dalton put it, by more than 3 lengths to win the $75,000 stake from City Dreamer (Graham Watters.)
The victory was her third 2022 stakes score in four outings, her sixth in her last seven starts.
Irv Naylor's Duc de Meran got the better of Bodes Well in the cross-country race at Glenwood two weeks ago, but Bodes Well ran easily and jumped comfortably to win their Saturday rematch. Tom Garner was up in the front-running victory.
Leslie Young trains the winner, her 30th of the season with just four more meets to go on the NSA schedule.
Complete charts, including pari-mutuel payouts, are at equibase.com. More photos and archival results are at nationalsteeplechase.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.