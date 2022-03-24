Bigger and better than ever, the Warrenton Hunt Point-to-Point returned to historic Airlie Saturday with an overflowing race card and a near sell-out crowd.
Horsemen called the turf “best in years.”
And action on the racecourse didn’t disappoint, with season debuts from steeplechase standouts, including a trio of winners from defending National Steeplechase Association champion trainer Keri Brion.
“It was nice to dust off the cobwebs and get all of the flat horses converting to be jumpers a school around before they head to Camden in two weeks,” said the Pennsylvania-based conditioner. Brion took over many of the clients of Hall of Fame trainer Jonathan Sheppard when he retired last year. She’d been his chief assistant nearly 15 years. “The horses are fit, well-schooled and probably even farther along (with their late winter fitness) than I thought, so a huge credit goes to the team.”
Brion saddled two maiden hurdle winners – Parish Delight (Parker Hendriks up) for Paul Willis and Undercover Rowdy (Barry Foley) for CFC Stables.
Brion said she’s added new owners since taking the reins from Sheppard, many in the form of syndicates like Atlantic Friends Racing that owns turf winner Historic Heart (Hendriks.) “I’ve got one international syndicate with like 30 people in it,” she said. “I think syndicates bring a lot to the sport.
“They’re more common on the flat track – you pay a small amount of money and get a small piece of a racehorse, or several racehorses with a manager. I’m not sure why it’s not more popular in jump racing.
“It’s a great way to start without a huge investment, and gives you an ‘in’ into the sport. A lot of people start out in a syndicate and end up buying another horse or two on their own. It’s a really fun place to be, especially in the winner’s circle.”
A two-time hurdle winner at 3 in England before being imported to Brion’s stable last fall, Historic Heart won his first American start last October, the 4-year-old hurdle stake at Far Hills, and missed by a neck in his second, the novice stake at Callaway. “The ground here today is better than I’ve ever seen it,” Brion said. “I love supporting the Virginia point-to-points, and this one is (situated perfectly) on the race calendar” to prepare for the rich National Steeplechase Association sanctioned circuit that begins next week in Aiken, South Carolina. Historic Heart is aimed at the $50,000 Carolina Cup in Camden April 2, another novice stake to tee him up for the spring stakes season, Brion said.
“He loved the course. The ground was the best it’s been in years.” Parker Hendriks reserved Historic Heart off the early pace before putting away his rivals as the field turned for home.
The rest of the card
The unique side-saddle race was one for the record books, ending in the first known dead-heat in the 1 1/8th-mile turf race. Neither a panel of judges nor the finish-line camera could separate Devon Zebrovious and her Soul Appeal from Olivia Sitar aboard Nova at the wire.
Sitar trains and rides with 2021 division champ Julie Nafe in Pennsylvania. Saturday was her first side-saddle race.
Zebrovious lives in Middleburg. The longtime side-saddle rider and racer established the Side-Saddle Chase Foundation almost 10 years ago and said the unique division has grown every year with more participation each season.
“(Soul Approval) was keen at the start and led off, but settled well into a steady gallop with Olivia behind us on her mare Nova,” Zebrovious described how the race unfolded. Julie Nafe's Gun Lobby briefly took the lead on the backstretch, but Soul Approval and Nova regained control of the pace before the quartet turned into the long Airle homestretch.
The pair met the wire together, and placing judges studied the video replay for an extended period before giving up and declaring the race a tie.
Dead heats are a rarity in horse racing, and there has never been one recorded in modern side-saddle racing, said Virginia Steeplechase Association historian Will O’Keefe.
“Both horses met the wire together, literally,” Zebrovious said. “It was an absolute thrill. They were both … in it to win it.”
Adlestrop Hill’s Paddy’s Crown (Barry Foley up) edged Flaming Crown (McLane Hendriks) in the open timber, the former hurdle horse earning his first timber win at first asking.
He hunted all season with the Orange County Hunt, said trainer Emily Hannum, often the mount for her father, joint-master Jeb Hannum, to lead the field.
“We love running at Warrenton. It’s a great place to start,” Hannum said.
The trainer said Paddy’s Crown should make the April 9 Old Dominion meet his next target. “We’re taking our time with him.”
Racing this week
The circuit shifts to Upperville’s Salem Farm for the 80th annual Piedmont Foxhounds Point-to-Point on Saturday, March 26. The March 26 races begin at 1 p.m. with at least seven carded races over timber and on the turf. The 3 ½-mile Rokeby Bowl open timber headlines the program.
Details on tickets for the Piedmont races and complete Warrenton results, current standings and more photos are at centralentryoffice.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.