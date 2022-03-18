Adult roller hockey league hits the rink

The Fauquier Adult Roller Hockey League kicked off its spring season under the lights March 15. Warrenton Police Chief — and former hockey player — Mike Kochis dropped the ceremonial first puck at Warrenton Aquatic and Recreation Facility outdoor rink on Waterloo Road. The league’s four teams will each play 12 games before the local playoffs.
“The guys come out and have fun — some of them hang out after playing,” said league commissioner Brian Scannon. It’s fast-paced and competitive play, with the hard hits to the wall and high-speed shots on goal one would expect on any rink, whether ice or, in this case, high-tech plastic. But as Scannon put it, “everyone knows they have to go to work tomorrow,” so no one takes it too seriously after the final buzzer.
Many of the players grew up playing in the Fauquier County Roller Hockey League, also based at the WARF. Last year, the adult division broke off into its own organization for administrative reasons. Either way, the adult league retains its mission: giving those 18 years old and older an opportunity to continue playing the sport they love. Some players come from as far away as Fredericksburg, Scannon said, though most live closer to Warrenton.
And it’s not just young bucks on the rink; the matches featured plenty of gray beards as well. And while there are usually a few older players hanging up their skates for good after a season ends, there are always plenty of new players to take their place, Scannon said. There were almost enough players to form five teams this year, he said, and he hopes the league will soon be able to field six teams.
The league puts on a 12-game season in both the spring and fall. Games are free to attend. Learn more at facebook.com/FARHLeague.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.