Adult roller hockey league hits the rink

The Fauquier Adult Roller Hockey League kicked off its spring season under the lights March 15. Warrenton Police Chief — and former hockey player — Mike Kochis dropped the ceremonial first puck at Warrenton Aquatic and Recreation Facility outdoor rink on Waterloo Road. The league’s four teams will each play 12 games before the local playoffs.

“The guys come out and have fun — some of them hang out after playing,” said league commissioner Brian Scannon. It’s fast-paced and competitive play, with the hard hits to the wall and high-speed shots on goal one would expect on any rink, whether ice or, in this case, high-tech plastic. But as Scannon put it, “everyone knows they have to go to work tomorrow,” so no one takes it too seriously after the final buzzer.

Carter Seay (No. 21), referee Brian Scannon, Warrenton Police Chief Michael Kochis, Louis Wesley (No. 28) and referee Carlton Shutt pose for a ceremonial puck drop to kick off the Fauquier Adult Roller Hockey League’s 2022 fall season March 15 at the Warrenton Aquatic and Recreation Center.

Many of the players grew up playing in the Fauquier County Roller Hockey League, also based at the WARF. Last year, the adult division broke off into its own organization for administrative reasons. Either way, the adult league retains its mission: giving those 18 years old and older an opportunity to continue playing the sport they love. Some players come from as far away as Fredericksburg, Scannon said, though most live closer to Warrenton.

And it’s not just young bucks on the rink; the matches featured plenty of gray beards as well. And while there are usually a few older players hanging up their skates for good after a season ends, there are always plenty of new players to take their place, Scannon said. There were almost enough players to form five teams this year, he said, and he hopes the league will soon be able to field six teams.

The league puts on a 12-game season in both the spring and fall. Games are free to attend. Learn more at facebook.com/FARHLeague.

Carter Seay takes a shot during a March 15 Fauquier Adult Roller Hockey League game at the WARF.
Brian Lesh (white jersey) and Matt Doyle (black jersey) fight for the puck during a March 15 Fauquier Adult Roller Hockey League game at the WARF.
Kevin Banwarth (white jersey) and Jeff Penn (black jersey) face off as referee Brian Scannon prepares to drop the puck during a March 15 Fauquier Adult Roller Hockey League game at the WARF.
Louis Wesley controls the puck as Bryan Lesh defends during a March 15 Fauquier Adult Roller Hockey League game at the WARF.

