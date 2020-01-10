Abby Soltys composed her second-consecutive triple-double to help the Highland Hawks beat Oakcrest’s girls basketball team 55-45 Thursday at home in Warrenton.
She amassed 20 points, 10 rebounds and 10 assists after recording the first triple-double of her career Monday during a 68-19 victory over Christ Chapel on the road in Woodbridge. She had 16 points, 12 rebounds and 11 assists in that game before helping Highland improve its record to 9-4 with the victory Thursday.
Soltys also had three steals against Oakcrest, as did Caite Leake, who finished with 16 points thanks to 4-for-7 3-point shooting. Gabby Brisbin added nine points, while Skylar Place and Natalie Allio had six rebounds each. Plus, Allio had three assists.
So the Hawks won despite playing shorthanded due to injuries and illness. They fell behind 12-10 in the first quarter and by as much as 18-12 in the second period before Leake made consecutive 3-pointers to tie the game en route to a 26-26 score at halftime.
Oakcrest again took a lead in the third quarter, going ahead 39-25 with two minutes remaining, before Highland composed a 14-0 run for a 10-point lead.
Against Christ Chapel, Highland won despite playing on the road for the eighth time in nine games. Megan Kirby scored the first six points of the night en route to a 22-0 lead in the first quarter. The Hawks then entered the second period with a 27-3 advantage before going ahead 43-7 at halftime and 56-10 entering the fourth quarter.
Highland amassed 33 deflections and 19 steals, including four from Soltys. Adding three steals each were Kirby, Leake and McKenzie Andrews, while Kirby had 17 points and Brisbin had 10 with nine apiece for Leake and Andrews.
Finishing with seven rebounds and four assists each were Kirby and Brisbin, while Andrews had five rebounds and Leake had four.
