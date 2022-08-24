football_Liberty vs Kettle Run-12_Abram Chumley touchdown celebration with Jordan Tapscott_20211001.jpg

Kettle Run High School's Abram Chumley and Jordan Tapscott celebrate a touchdown during an Oct. 1, 2021 game at Liberty.

 Fauquier Times Staff Photo by Coy Ferrell

There’s no end to the Chumley quarterback pipeline. Well, there is.... in 2025.

Beginning this Friday, senior Abram Chumley be- comes the fourth Chumley brother to start at quarterback for the Kettle Run Cougars, continuing a storied decade-old line that included Casen, Gabe and Elijah.

football_Liberty vs Kettle Run-1_KRHS Jordan Tapscott incomplete pass_20211001.jpg

Kettle Run High School's Jordan Tapscott attempts to haul in a pass during an Oct. 1, 2021 game at Liberty.
football_Liberty vs Kettle Run-6_Colton Quaker_20211001.jpg

Kettle Run High School's Colton Quaker takes a handoff during an Oct. 1, 2021 game at Liberty.
football_Kettle Run vs Fauquier-4_KRHS Jordan Tapscott touchdown_20211008.jpg

Kettle Run High School's Jordan Tapscott (No. 9) breaks through Fauquier's defense for a touchdown during an Oct. 8, 2021 home game.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.