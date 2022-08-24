There’s no end to the Chumley quarterback pipeline. Well, there is.... in 2025.
Beginning this Friday, senior Abram Chumley be- comes the fourth Chumley brother to start at quarterback for the Kettle Run Cougars, continuing a storied decade-old line that included Casen, Gabe and Elijah.
After Abram departs, Sebastian — the sixth and final Chumley brother — could be next. He’s a freshman and the JV starting QB this year.
“There’s something in the genes in that fami- ly. I’ve been very spoiled to run into a family of quarterbacks like this,” said coach Charlie Porterfield. “Josh and Angie (parents) have raised a spectacular group of kids.”
Casen, who set five Kettle Run passing marks, including 39 touchdown passes and 4,140 passing yards from 2015-18, and Elijah, whose precision throws led the Cougars to the 2020 Northwestern District title, were lefties. Gabe, who also set five Kettle Run passing records in 2020-21, and Abram, are right-handed.
Abram led the Cougars in tackles at defensive end as a junior last year and caught 18 passes as starting tight end. He also excelled as a state tournament runnerup wrestler like his brother Casen. Casen was second at 182 pounds in 2018, and Abram was second at 182 in 2021.
Solidly built, Porterfield says Abram is similar to last year’s star QB, Beau Lang, in that he’s a dual threat. “He’s got a super strong arm and he has an ability to get yardage on the ground. There have not been many hiccups so far,” Porterfield said. Coming off two straight Northwestern District titles, the Cougars are nowhere near as experienced as last year when they had 14 senior starters, but another playoff berth is expected.
“I feel good about this team. We were able to fill some spots, some of it was long-term planning.” said Porterfield. “We’re young in spots so we’ll have some mistakes. I thought we looked good in the scrimmages. There was nothing where it was ‘Oh no,’ it was nothing we can’t fix.”
Kettle Run’s key players back include VMI-bound wide receiver/cornerback Jordan Tapscott, as well as two-way starters Chumley, Josh Witte, Sam Rodgers, Peyton Mehaffey and Colton Quaker.
Except for Witte, who’ll start at right guard and defensive tackle, Kettle Run must replace most of its offensive and defensive line. Porterfield says replacements have been selected from returnees who were substitutes last season.
“We lost a fair amount of linemen. The positive is that we have a lot of skill players returning,” says Porterfield.
Tapscott stands out as a superstar wide receiver, with Rodgers replacing talented Jacob Robinson (now playing at Emory and Henry College) as the second receiver. Mehaf- fey and Quaker give the Cougars a potent double threat at running back.
It’s the replacements that are under more scrutiny. Many played a fair amount last year as backups, while others were being groomed for their moments in the sun.
The offense
On the offensive line, sophomore Caleb Rapp will play left tackle, se- nior Leo Rey will play left guard and sophomore Jonathan Valdez is the center. Only Witte, at right guard, and Valdez, who started at defensive end, got significant time last year.
Ronny Astudillo, a junior, is a first-year starter at right tackle. He’s toned and hardened his body from 290 pounds as a freshman to 250 now.
Given the track record of his three gun-slinging brothers before him, Chumley is expected to step right in and throw darts. It should be a productive offense, especially with Tapscott, Mehaffey and Quaker back.
Mehaffey ran for 501 yards and four touchdowns and averaged 5.8 yards per carry. Quaker ran for 363 and six TDs and averaged 7.9 yards per carry. “Both of those guys are dy- namic backs. Both can do everything we want back to do. To have both back is a huge help,” Porterfield said.
When asked to compare them, he said Mehaffey sees the field well, while Quaker is taller and more dangerous in getting to the outside.
Tapscott caught 51 passes for 969 yards last year, and was an all-district and all-region selection. “He’s beefed up for the challenge of being double-teamed. He looks like a million bucks,” said Porterfield.
Sam Rodgers, a three-year starter at safety, steps in as another featured wideout. “We knew Sam was the next guy in. He does a great job. He’s a thick, tall, strong kid,” Porterfield said.
Senior Trey Western is the third receiver and will also start at safety. The Cougars have three baseball standouts in Western, Connor Adair and Mehaffey. All expect to start on both offense and defense.
The defense
On the defensive line, junior Adair has emerged as the new defensive end (and tight end), replacing Chumley. Adair has grown to 6-2, 220.
“He’s built to be a tight end and defensive end. He learned the ropes last year and has solidified himself as a two-way starter for hopefully the next two years,” Porterfield said.
Valdez will be the oher defensive end. “Valdez started there last year. He is the definition of textbook. He has some of the best technique of any kid I’ve ever coached,” said Porterfield.
Witte, who started at defensive end last year, is now a defensive tackle and a three-year starter. “Josh has played everywhere on the offensive line. He’s taken snaps at all five positions. He’s played a lot of football, learned a lot of football,” Por- terfield said.
Freshman T.J. Johnson is the new starting nose guard, joining varsity after playing in the program as an eighth grader. “We made a move
two weeks ago to get him in there. Getting a freshman in there helps,” said Porterfield of Johnson, who has grown and is now about 5-8, 225.
Mehaffey returns as a star as in- side linebacker. Physical and well- schooled, he was all-district last year and is playing his fourth year. “I like to watch my kids in practice. If they can block Peyton, they can block anyone all year long,” Porterfield said.
Junior Mason Hodges is a new starter at linebacker. “He was on every special team last year. He’s a talented athlete and runs well,” the coach said.
The linebacker-secondary is strong.
The 220-pound Quaker, who made a huge splash last year as a freshman linebacker and is one of the strongest kids in the program, has moved to a position of huge responsibility: free safety. “He asked to play free safety. He can run in the alley, he’s vocal. He plays the ball well in the air,” Porterfield said.
Rodgers is the strong safety, taking over for graduated star Robinson. Western will also start at safety. “He’s one of our best cover guys,” said Porterfield about Western.
The cornerbacks include the veteran Tapscott and new starter Mason Fletcher, a senior.
Porterfield expects teams to not throw as much near Tapscott, who has gotten stronger as he prepares to play football at VMI. “He’s incred- ible. Everyone knows who Jordan Tapscott is. Mason knows he’ll get a lot of balls. He knows the task at hand, but he also get the opportunity to make plays,” said Porterfield.
New kickers
Soccer goalie Andrew Curry is the new placekicker, replacing Ella Slevin, who is going to school at San Diego State. Curry, a senior, didn’t play varsity last year due to travel soccer.
“Andrew has a huge leg. He could be a weapon in a tight game,” Porterfield said.
Junior Keaton Helou is the punter.
Outlook
Winning back-to-back district titles have the Cougars hungry for more. They want to three-peat and then take out a Loudoun County team in the opening round.
“We’ve lost three games in the last two seasons, all to Loudoun County teams. The big message is we want to take the next step,” Porterfield said.
