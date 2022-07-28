LibertyAoY0006.jpg

Austin Jacobs is the 2022 Fauquier Times Liberty High School Boys Athlete of the Year.
LibertyAoY0009.jpg

LibertyAoY0003.jpg

Austin Jacobs and Emma Costanzo are the 2022 Fauquier Times Liberty High School Athletes of the Year.
football Liberty vs Culpeper-10_LHS Austin Jacobs_20210917.jpg

Liberty High School linebacker Austin Jacobs makes a tackle during a Sept. 17, 2021 home game against Culpeper.
football Liberty vs Culpeper-11_LHS Austin Jacobs_20210917.jpg

Liberty High School linebacker Austin Jacobs makes a tackle during a Sept. 17, 2021 home game against Culpeper.
football_Liberty vs Fauquier-29_LHS Austin Jacobs touchdown_20211105.jpg

Liberty High School's Austin Jacobs scores the deciding touchdown of the Nov. 5, 2021 Bird Bowl at home against Fauquier.
LibertyAoY0007.jpg

LibertyAoY0015.jpg

LibertyAoY0014.jpg

