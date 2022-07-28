Austin Jacobs doesn’t play video games and he doesn’t spend a lot of time on his phone. He’d rather be outside, playing football.
He’s been that way since he was 4, playing in the Fauquier Youth Flag Football League.
“Football has been my main sport my whole life. I just had a natural knack for the game of football,” said the linebacker, who will play at Washington & Jefferson College and is 2022 Fauquier Times Liberty High Boys Athlete of the Year.
Jacobs, who also played lacrosse, didn’t enjoy his first tackle football experience at age 10.
“I absolutely hated it at first. It was just new, a little bit intimidating,” said Jacobs, who wound up playing in the flag league until age 15. “I was comfortable with [flag football].”
That’s when he received some encouragement from Jody Branham, a youth flag football coach Jacobs had known since he first played.
“He said, ‘I know you can do this,’” Jacobs recalled. “He reassured me that he knew I was going to succeed, that I just had to stick it out a little longer.”
- By Fred Hodge/Special to the Fauquier Times
Coachability and leadership
The summer before his freshman year, Jacobs participated in a NextGen camp for promising middle school football players, and caught the eye of Liberty’s then-coach Sean Finnerty.
“He told me I had the potential to become a college football player,” Jacobs said. “After hearing that from somebody else, I knew I had it in me. That really motivated me.”
Jacobs describes himself as a coachable player who leads by example. Last fall, on a team with more freshmen and sophomores than seniors, he made a point to bring the younger guys into the fold.
“We’d go out to eat after practice, that kind of stuff,” he said. “Always trying to be a positive light.”
Liberty head football coach Travis Buzzo called coaching Jacobs “a privilege.”
“When Austin spoke, people listened, and he served as a role model for years,” Buzzo said. “His maturity is unmatched.”
Quarterbacking the defense
Jacobs has always been a linebacker, first and foremost. He played a bit of receiver and tackle growing up, but has always gravitated to the linebacker spot.
“I like having that pressure on me, where I have to know what everybody’s job is. I’m able to communicate and in a sense lead the defense,” he said.
Jacobs was picked as a first-team all-Northwestern District linebacker as a junior, racking up 75 tackles in six games. He also earned second-team all-Region 4C honors.
He was second-team all-district as a senior, recording 90 tackles.
“Austin is incredibly talented,” Buzzo said. “He was able to help us even as a sophomore on a really talented football team. As he got older, his talents became more diverse and was able to really help us on both sides of the football. By his senior year, he had lined up at linebacker, d-line, tight end, fullback, tailback, and even quarterback.”
Picking up a stick
Until high school, it was football only for Jacobs. But a Liberty assistant coach named Amos Shipe saw skills in Jacobs that would translate. “He was also the JV lacrosse coach, and just from watching me play football, he thought I should try lacrosse.” Jacobs was open to the idea as a way to stay in shape for football. He found the early going tough, learning a new sport in high school.
“I started off at midfielder, but that spring he switched me to defender,” Jacobs said. “I’ve really enjoyed that.”
He found the hip movements as a lacrosse defenseman similar to those of a football linebacker.
“I was able to relate linebacker and d-pole very well, so I picked up on that very quickly,” he said. “When I was playing lacrosse, I could almost pretend I was playing linebacker.”
He progressed fast enough to earn a varsity roster spot as a sophomore, though that season was derailed by COVID. He didn’t play lacrosse as a junior, since the pandemic moved football to the spring.
But he returned to lacrosse to complete his senior year, helping the Eagles to a 9-5 record and a place in the Region 4C tournament, much to the delight of Liberty boys’ lacrosse head coach Mike Gesiotto.
“Austin Jacobs is a joy to coach,” said Gesiotto. “Started freshman year with no experience and ended his career as a shutdown close defender. He is a unique athlete. He will do great things in life.”
Jacobs said he’s glad he had one more season of lacrosse.
“All my friends were telling me to come out, so I did,” he said, “and it helped me out greatly. Team did pretty well, and I got in pretty good shape for my [college football] workouts this summer.”
Best memories
The Eagles knocked Kettle Run out of the postseason with an 11-8 win May 20, giving Jacobs a nice memory for his final lacrosse campaign.
“Kettle Run is usually a pretty dominant lacrosse team, so we were able to hunker down and beat them in the play- offs this year,” he said.
On the gridiron, Jacobs fondly recalls Liberty’s 21-14 home win over Loudoun County to open the 2019 postseason. In
the rotation as a sophomore, Jacobs recovered a fumble in the fourth quarter to seal victory for the Eagles.
Two years later, Jacobs helped Liberty win the Bird Bowl, scoring the decisive touchdown in the Eagles’ 24-20 triumph over the Fauquier Falcons.
“I was playing defensive end, and I came off the edge, and the quarterback fumbled and I recovered it,” he remembered. “Our offense drove to the 2-yard line, then I came in at running back and scored the touchdown.”
Jacobs is proud of his family’s legacy at Liberty. His mother, Kelly, scored the first ever goal in Liberty’s field hockey history.
“I know I’ve left my mark on the school and the football program. That’s the biggest part for me,” he said.
Running for the Presidents
Jacobs will attend Washington & Jefferson College in Washington, Pa., a school with NCAA Division III athletics. He also considered offers from Shenandoah University and Ferrum College.
“I just felt at home there. They have a really dominant football program and really strong academics,” he said, noting that the Presidents’ head coach Mike Sirianni is among the winningest at that level over the past decade.
“His brother [Nick] is the head coach of the Philadelphia Eagles,” Jacobs pointed out.
Jacobs will enroll at W&J with an eye toward possibly transferring to a higher level and playing beyond college.
“I’m going to go as far as my skill set will take me.”
