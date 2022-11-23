crop.jpg

Maddie Martin is Gardner-Webb’s all-time leader in draw controls. At 23, the recent college grad is the youngest head women’s lacrosse coach in NCAA Division I.
2017 Fauquier High graduate Maddie Martin, 23, is the new interim women’s lacrosse coach at Gardner-Webb University, a Division I program in Boiling Springs, N.C., where she was an all-Big South Conference defender.

