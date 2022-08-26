Only subscribers with PAID Print or E-Edition subscriptions enter here to gain access. If you are not a Current Paid subscriber do not go through this portal. Please return to the subscription page to purchase one of our offers. Thank you!
After playing a slew of freshmen and sophomores on varsity last year, there’s plenty for coach Karl Buckwalter to like about his Fauquier Falcons football team in 2022.
“While we are still young we now have that experience on our side,” said the veteran coach, now in his fourth year at Fauquier, the fourth pro- gram he’s helmed since 1990. “We have good size up front and depth surrounding all positions. We should be able to plug-and-play, limiting a lot of two-way players.”
The Falcons are coming off a 2-9 campaign, with wins over Warren County (20-0) and Mill- brook (21-6). They played 10 games, with a loss registered by forfeit to Independence when the Falcons postponed the game and never made it up, and another forfeit recorded against Liberty due to overscheduling because of the Independence fiasco.
While the Falcons did play against Liberty thanks to VHSL approval, they lost 24-20.
Coupled with a 13-12 loss to Sherando, Fauquier lost its last two games by five points.
Fauquier’s young players developed during the year, giving Buckwalter hope that the play- offs – last achieved by Fauquier in 2014 – are within reach.
“Our goal is to always get to an eleventh game,” he said.
Bigger, stronger
The Falcons impressed Buckwalter with their work in the weight room during the offseason.
One of those who’s “worked extremely hard,” the coach said, is sophomore quarterback Ben Noland.
Noland, who was the starter last year as a freshman, is a right-hander with a quick release and good pocket mobility.
“Ben has a year under his belt and we look for him to flourish,” said Buckwalter, who praised Noland’s effort in the film room as well as the practice field.
Blazingly fast wide receiver Eli Bynaker is another returning starter who’s still just a sophomore. Running back Mason Hamilton, who has “very good vision,” is back for his junior season after getting significant snaps last year.
Versatile running back and linebacker Kobe Link, who started two years ago as a freshman, returns after missing last year due to injury. He's at "full speed," Buckwalker said.
Senior Shane Pifer will back up Noland at QB while filling a wideout spot. Hiking the ball back will be returning starter Clayton Harris, the sophomore center.
Flanking him will be Brian Bland, a 260-pound freshman who’s earned a starting nod on the offensive line.
A pair of sophomore newcomers bring their track speed to the gridiron. Both Aaron Lewis and David Mayfield “can fly,” the coach said. Lewis mans a linebacker spot while Mayfield is a starting corner, though both could see time on offense at running back.
Setting the defense
Like the Falcons’ offense, the defense is replete with young players who saw plenty of snaps last year.
“We have a lot that got significant varsity time or started last year,” Buckwalter said.
Defensive lineman Leo Rodríguez and outside linebacker Grady Panagos are senior stabilizers, as is Andrew Olney, a starting cornerback after missing last year with an injury.
Two-way junior lineman Dillon Epperson brings good size at 6-foot- 5 and 270 pounds, as does Jackson Geddis-Blount at 6-2, 260 pounds. Senior lineman Xavier Crute has 275 pounds on a 6-3 frame.
Junior linebackers Micah Mathews and Chase Leazer return, and sophomore Conner Hunt, at 6-foot-2 and 265 pounds, has locked up a starting spot along the defensive line. Bynaker is back to hold down a starting safety spot.
Playing the schedule
With seven home games, the Falcons have an extremely favorable schedule.
It could help Fauquier’s bid to reach the .500 mark for the first time since they went 5-5 in 2015.
“No place like home,” said Buckwalter about competing at Falcon Field so frequently.
Fauquier plays six of its first eight at home, starting with Independence Thursday at 7 p.m. After a road game at Brentsville Sept. 2, the Falcons are home for non-district games against Culpeper (Sept. 9) and Warren County (Sept. 16). They begin district play Saturday, Sept. 24 at Handley, then host Millbrook (Thursday, Sept. 29) and Kettle Run (Oct. 7).
Fauquier hosts the season-ending Bird Bowl this year on Nov. 4. Liberty has won 18 Bird Bowls in a row, with last year’s meeting not counting as a Bird Bowl. It was officially a forfeit due to Fauquier’s overscheduling issue, although Liberty still won.
The Falcons have seen action already, with scrimmages against Heritage of Lynchburg and McLean, Buckwalter’s first head coaching job.
“I always have objectives going into each scrimmage. McLean was physicality and Heritage-Lynchburg was to compete,” the coach said. “We took steps forward in each so it was a nice start.”
