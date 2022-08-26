football_Fauquier vs Glen Allen-1_Ben Noland_20211015.jpg

Fauquier High School quarterback Ben Noland scrambles under pressure during a 2021 home game against Glen Allen.

After playing a slew of freshmen and sophomores on varsity last year, there’s plenty for coach Karl Buckwalter to like about his Fauquier Falcons football team in 2022.

“While we are still young we now have that experience on our side,” said the veteran coach, now in his fourth year at Fauquier, the fourth pro- gram he’s helmed since 1990. “We have good size up front and depth surrounding all positions. We should be able to plug-and-play, limiting a lot of two-way players.”

football_Kettle Run vs Fauquier-7_FHS Andrew Olney_20211008.jpg

Fauquier High School's Andrew Olney faces down Kettle Run defenders during a 2021 game at Vint Hill.

