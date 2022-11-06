It was a final touchdown that produced a Liberty record but created some friction on the Fauquier sideline.
With less than two minutes left in Friday’s 28th Bird Bowl, Liberty led 42-0 with a running clock likely to end the game in a matter of a few plays.
Headed to a blowout victory at Falcon Field, the Eagles (4-6) weren’t desperate to score any more points against the rival Falcons (0-10) but did anyway as quarterback Austin Mawyer scrambled and connected with Tyler Caporaletti on a 64-yard touchdown connection, leading to the 49-0 final.
Mawyer’s seventh TD pass of the night gave him a school-record 37 total TDs (32 rushing/five passing) for the year, topping the 36 by Hank Meadows in 1998-99.
“Austin has every single season passing record now,” said Liberty coach Travis Buzzo. “That was the last record he had to break.”
Fauquier coach Karl Buckwalter, activities director Mark Ott and other FHS officials were bothered by the TD with 1:48 left. While Buzzo said it was unplanned, it left feathers ruffled in Warrenton.
“I don’t want to make it sound like sour grapes, but they had their starters in and they were throwing the ball,” Buckwalter said. “It was a bit much. You don’t do that.”
Mawyer, who completed 19 of 32 passes for 391 yards and was Liberty’s Bird Bowl MVP, wasn’t the only record-breaking Eagle to walk off Falcon Field elated.
Senior receiver Joey Triplett caught two TD passes to finish with 15, breaking the Liberty single season mark held by Mike Leach, who caught 14 in 1998-99, Buzzo said.
Triplett said he felt no remorse about Liberty’s tack-on TD.
“It’s a rivalry game. We wanted to leave our mark and run it up,” said Triplett, who recalled being on the losing end of a pummeling during his LHS career. “I remember when we lost to James Wood 77-6 (on JV),” he said.
Senior Grady Panagos was named the Falcons’ Bird Bowl MVP as Fauquier concluded one of the worst seasons in school history at 0-10, matching the 0-10 marks of 2018 and 1980.
They lost the Bird Bowl trophy game for the 19th time in a row. Fauquier last won a Bird Bowl in 2002. The Bird Bowl was not played last year due to a Fauquier forfeit.
“It’s a tough way to go out. I thought we got after them pretty good but then we had turnovers and the bottom pretty much fell out,” said Buckwalter.
The game started off like many of Fauquier losses this year, somewhat encouraging before turning into a rout.
The Falcons stopped Liberty’s first two possessions and had the chance for an early lead with an ambitious 44-yard field goal attempt, which was well short.
Fauquier fumbled after an Eagle punt setting up Liberty’s first TD. On first down, Mawyer stepped up in the pocket and found Triplett behind the defense for a 37-yard strike.
The Eagles than converted the second of four Falcon interceptions into a second score, taking a 14-0 lead on Mawyer’s 29-yard TD pass to Caporaletti, who found himself all alone with no defender in sight on the right side with 24 seconds left in the first quarter.
Liberty’s third interception of the half on a pick by Ka’von O’Bannion led to another instant TD for Liberty. Taking over on the FHS 32, Mawyer hit Caporaletti for a TD on first down. Again, no Falcon was on him as the lead grew to 21-0 with 11:05 left in the first half.
“We switched when we shouldn’t have switched, there was some miscommunication,” Buckwalter said.
Mawyer’s fourth and fifth TD passes of the first half went to Jayden Ulloa for 44 yards and Triplett for 13 yards as Liberty took a 35-0 halftime lead.
Triplett’s second TD was perhaps the toughest of the seven TD throws as Mawyer found the 6-foot-2 senior in the back left portion of the end zone.
“I was worried about my toes staying in bounds,” Triplett said.
Liberty got two more TDs in the second half. Andrew Ryman caught a 27-yard toss from Mawyer up the middle of the field to make it 42-0 with 8:20 left.
About six minutes later Caporaletti had his third TD catch on Mawyer’s late TD -- a play that will bother Fauquier officials for a while.
“You don’t do that. They did it last year,” said Buckwalter, adding, “I don’t care if he is going for a record, why are their starters all in the game?"
He said Kettle Run would not have scored in that fashion against Fauquier.
Buzzo defended the decision, saying, “Our goal was to get one first down and take a knee. We called a five-yard ‘in’ route that was double-covered. It’s not like we threw into the end zone. It was a 20-yard pass that turned into a TD.”
Added Buzzo, “At that moment Austin had a wide-open receiver and he threw it to him. He came to the sideline and I told him he broke the record.”
He also noted that Fauquier missed a tackle on the play.
Buzzo said leaving his starters in was a reward for them after an up-and-down year.
“It’s those kids’ last game too. I don’t want to make it some kid’s last snap due to the scoreboard,” he said.
Liberty finished 3-3 in district play and missed out the league’s fourth playoff spot after losses to Kettle Run, Millbrook and Handley. While Handley was also 3-3, the Judges got in due to a head-to-head win over Liberty, 46-43, in Week 9.
