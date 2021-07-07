101st Warrenton Pony Show

One hundred of anything is a lot. Especially when it comes to years. Organizers of the Warrenton Pony Show agree, 101 is icing on the cake.
Especially after a year away.
One of the oldest horse competitions in the nation, and the only one run entirely by a junior committee, the Warrenton Pony Show returned to the historic Warrenton Horse Show grounds near Old Town for the event’s 101st renewal, June 30 to July 4.
Show co-president Baillie Saffer, 18, said the junior committee, senior advisors, professional staff and competitors were thrilled to be back in action. “Last year we had to cancel, of course,” Saffer said, after months of debate whether to press on in the face of the pandemic like some shows did. But they decided, in the end, the Pony Show was as much a social event for the town as it is a rated competition, and they elected to cancel. “And even this year, we weren’t sure until really late we could have the show at all.
“It was fun to go through all the 100th anniversary photos and memories” when the committee finally gave the green light for the July 4 weekend event, Saffer added. “You look at those old photos and realize how historic it is, how long it has been around.”
Saffer, her co-president Susannah Gerhardt, and 18 junior committee members handled every facet of show organization. They manned the ringside secretary’s stand, handed out ribbons and organized an active silent auction. Through the years, the show has given more than $50,000 to the local SPCA animal shelter, its benefit charity.
Warrenton-based trainer Jonelle Mullen is on the Pony Show board of directors, one of the adult advisers that helps guide the junior committee. “I’ve heard good compliments about the organization, and how the classes ran. They did an extra good job in a year when we didn’t even know if it could happen until a couple months ago,” Mullen said.
The five-day show is “A” rated by the U.S. Equestrian Federation and the Virginia and Maryland horse show associations.
Classic competition
Virginia Harris and her Pescado took top honors in the headline $2,500 Country Chevrolet pony classic Saturday night. Harris trains with Emily Betts in Powhatan.
Cedar Lee seventh grader Scarlett Mortenson, earned Best Child Rider on a Pony with her Silverwood Dress Blues. Scarlett, who trains at Millpoint Farm of Warrenton with Colleen Kelly and Sue Peltier, also won the Virginia Horse Shows Association children’s medal and placed 4th in the Chevy Classic Pony Derby.
Caroline Gilmer, with her Cloud Nine, who trains with Fiona Turner and Dale Crittenberger, swept the large pony hunter division for the championship; the pair finished third in Saturday’s Pony Derby.
Best Child Rider on a horse was Victoria Reed on trainer Melynda Legg’s White Noise.
Camille DeStanley won the U.S. Equestrian Federation pony medal on her Walnut Creek Holy Smoke.
In the pony hunter breeding division, Alicia Kline’s Counterpoint, a pony yearling, won Best Young Pony, with Melinda Snyder’s Covenant Something royal, reserve.
Full show results are at horseshowsonline.com. Historic information, archival photos and information about how to get involved with the junior committee already at work planning the 2022 show are at warrentonhorseshow.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.